Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Carlo Ancelotti plays down Paulo Dybala rumours

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti calls speculation linking Juventus striker Paulo Dybala with a move to the Allianz Arena "a myth". Read more.

Toulouse terminate Odsonne Edouard loan

Toulouse terminate the loan of Paris Saint-Germain forward Odsonne Edouard after the teenager is accused of firing a pellet gun at a pedestrian. Read more.

Chelsea 'closing on Issa Diop deal'

A report claims that Chelsea are closing on a £15m deal for Toulouse's highly-rated centre-back Issa Diop. Read more.

Peter Odemwingie joins Madura United

Former Premier League striker Peter Odemwingie joins Indonesian side Madura United. Read more.

Paul Merson: 'Alexis Sanchez could join Chelsea'

Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson says that he would not be surprised if Alexis Sanchez left the Gunners to join Chelsea this summer. Read more.

Manchester United 'eye AS Monaco duo Djibril Sidibe, Benjamin Mendy'

A report claims that Manchester United want to sign AS Monaco defenders Djibril Sidibe and Benjamin Mendy at the end of the season. Read more.

Theo Hernandez 'open to Real Madrid move'

Atletico Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez suggests that he would be open to a move to Real Madrid. Read more.

Agent denies Julian Brandt Bayern Munich deal

The agent and father of Bayer Leverkusen attacker Julian Brandt insists that his son does not have an agreement to join Bayern Munich this summer. Read more.

Michael Keane 'calm' amid transfer talk

In-demand centre-back Michael Keane insists that he is "fully focused on Burnley" despite the contract speculation surrounding his future. Read more.

Jan Oblak 'open to Manchester United move'

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak is open to joining Manchester United at the end of the season, should David de Gea move to Real Madrid, according to a report. Read more.

Juventus close to signing Boca Juniors midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur

Juventus are closing in on the signing of Boca Juniors midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur. Read more.

Tom Davies signs long-term deal at Everton

Everton announce that midfielder Tom Davies has signed a five-year contract with the club. Read more.

Manchester United 'target Real Madrid trio'

A report claims that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants one of Raphael Varane, Toni Kroos or Casemiro in order to sell David de Gea to Real Madrid this summer. Read more.

Isco "feeling very good" at Real Madrid

Isco suggests that he is ready to sign a new contract at Real Madrid after impressing for the Spanish giants in recent weeks. Read more.

Crystal Palace 'want Mamadou Sakho on permanent deal'

A report claims that Crystal Palace are desperate to sign on-loan Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho on a permanent deal this summer. Read more.

Report: Besiktas in Cesc Fabregas talks

A report claims that Besiktas president Fikret Orman travels to London to discuss a move for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas. Read more.

Real Madrid 'determined to sign David de Gea'

A report claims that Real Madrid are 'determined' to bring Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea to the Bernabeu at the end of the season. Read more.

Zinedine Zidane calls for Isco to sign new Real Madrid deal

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane urges Spain midfielder Isco to sign a new contract at the Bernabeu. Read more.

Newcastle United, Aston Villa track Blackpool winger Bright Osayi-Samuel?

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are reportedly taking an interest in 20-year-old Blackpool winger Bright Osayi-Samuel. Read more.

Jose Mourinho takes interest in Besiktas star Anderson Talisca?

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to reignite his interest in Anderson Talisca, who is currently impressing for Besiktas. Read more.

Borussia Monchengladbach to move for Manchester United's Timothy Fosu-Mensah?

Borussia Monchengladbach are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah. Read more.

Everton, West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion target move for Wilfried Bony?

West Ham United reportedly lead the chase to sign Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony, who is currently out on loan at Stoke City. Read more.