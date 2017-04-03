Chelsea 'closing on Issa Diop deal'

A report claims that Chelsea are closing on a £15m deal for Toulouse's highly-rated centre-back Issa Diop.

Chelsea are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Toulouse for French centre-back Issa Diop.

The 20-year-old, who came through the youth system at his current club before making his first-team debut in 2015, has already made 24 Ligue 1 appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all been credited with an interest in the France Under-21 international, but according to The Mirror, Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal with Toulouse.

Diop, who was part of the France squad that landed the European Under-19 Championship in 2016, is said to favour a move to the Premier League despite interest from Italy in the shape of Parma and Roma.

It is understood that Chelsea will pay £15m to bring the centre-back to Stamford Bridge.