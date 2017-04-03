New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Chelsea 'closing on Issa Diop deal'

Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Chelsea are closing on a £15m deal for Toulouse's highly-rated centre-back Issa Diop.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 3, 2017 at 22:22 UK

Chelsea are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Toulouse for French centre-back Issa Diop.

The 20-year-old, who came through the youth system at his current club before making his first-team debut in 2015, has already made 24 Ligue 1 appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all been credited with an interest in the France Under-21 international, but according to The Mirror, Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal with Toulouse.

Diop, who was part of the France squad that landed the European Under-19 Championship in 2016, is said to favour a move to the Premier League despite interest from Italy in the shape of Parma and Roma.

It is understood that Chelsea will pay £15m to bring the centre-back to Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Read Next:
Merson: 'Sanchez could join Chelsea'
>
View our homepages for Issa Diop, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Chelsea 'closing on Issa Diop deal'
 Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Paul Merson: 'Alexis Sanchez could join Chelsea'
 Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Christian Benteke: 'Crystal Palace deserved win over Chelsea'
Report: Besiktas in Cesc Fabregas talksLloris: 'Top-four spot is primary goal'Hazard hints at long-term Chelsea stayPremier League trio chasing Donnarumma?Allardyce: 'Zaha can emulate Hazard'
Conte: 'Defeat makes title race interesting'Gary Cahill: "We need to keep calm"Antonio Conte 'accepts' Palace defeatResult: Crystal Palace halt Chelsea title chargeTeam News: Costa, Hazard, Fabregas start for Chelsea
> Chelsea Homepage
More Toulouse News
Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Chelsea 'closing on Issa Diop deal'
 Sports Mole logo
Toulouse terminate Odsonne Edouard loan
 Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger greets Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino (L) ahead of the English League Cup third round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane in north London on Septemb
Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur 'face Issa Diop battle'
Man City keen on French defending duo?West Ham 'fail with Braithwaite bid'Arsenal 'keen on Toulouse teenager Lafont'Sevilla complete Ben Yedder signingEnglish quartet eye Martin Braithwaite?
Spurs plot Wissam Ben Yedder move?Result: Late Sala strike earns Nantes pointResult: Jeannot brace helps Lorient win thrillerResult: Toulouse cruise to win over TroyesResult: Braithwaite, Ben Yedder strike for Toulouse
> Toulouse Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
 