Report: Besiktas in Cesc Fabregas talks

Besiktas president Fikret Orman has reportedly travelled to London to discuss a move for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Fabregas, 29, was strongly linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in January after struggling for first-team football in the first half of the season, but Blues boss Antonio Conte blocked the Spaniard's exit.

The experienced midfielder has been a regular for the Premier League leaders in recent weeks, although it is understood that he will still be available for transfer at the end of the current season.

Galatasaray were said to be making moves to sign the Spain international, but according to Aksam, Besiktas have now joined their Turkish rivals the race, and their president has made the trip to the English capital to meet with Chelsea to discuss a potential deal.

Fabregas has scored four times in 20 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season.