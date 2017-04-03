New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jose Mourinho takes interest in Besiktas star Anderson Talisca?

Benfica's Brazilian midfielder Anderson Talisca celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group C football match SL Benfica vs AS Monaco at Luz stadium in Lisbon on November 4, 2014
© Getty Images
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to reignite his interest in Anderson Talisca, who is currently impressing for Besiktas.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 3, 2017 at 10:42 UK

Besiktas winger Anderson Talisca has reportedly emerged as a potential summer transfer target for Manchester United.

Talisca, who last year interested both Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers, is currently impressing on a two-year loan away from parent club Benfica.

His eight goals from 16 appearances have helped Besiktas to the top of the league standings, and they will be keen on keeping him until the end of his existing deal.

However, according to Turkish-football.com, Jose Mourinho is considering reigniting his interest in a player he has always held in high regard.

It has been suggested that the 23-year-old has a release clause of €24m, and Mourinho is prepared to meet that in order to bring the player to Old Trafford.

One potential stumbling block could be a work permit, with that playing a part in Talisca being unable to move to the Premier League last summer.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah in action for Manchester United on September 29, 2016
Read Next:
Man United defender being eyed by German club?
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Anderson Talisca, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Team News: Marcus Rashford up front for Manchester United
 Benfica's Brazilian midfielder Anderson Talisca celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group C football match SL Benfica vs AS Monaco at Luz stadium in Lisbon on November 4, 2014
Jose Mourinho takes interest in Besiktas star Anderson Talisca?
 Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Phil Neville: 'Luke Shaw needs to take look at himself'
Man United defender being eyed by German club?Mourinho to turn focus to Europa League?Mourinho: 'Mata out for a long time'Mourinho blasts Luke Shaw commitmentSchweinsteiger hails "great feeling"
Arsenal lining up summer move for Gueye?Fellaini: 'We will not give up on fourth'Premier League trio chasing Donnarumma?Man United offer Karanka backroom role?Fellaini: "We have to keep fighting"
> Manchester United Homepage
More Besiktas News
Benfica's Brazilian midfielder Anderson Talisca celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group C football match SL Benfica vs AS Monaco at Luz stadium in Lisbon on November 4, 2014
Jose Mourinho takes interest in Besiktas star Anderson Talisca?
 Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Manchester United draw Anderlecht in Europa League quarter-finals
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Europa League round-up: Lyon, Ajax through to quarter-finals
EL roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Man Utd drawEL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upBesiktas re-sign West Ham target Demba BaBirmingham complete Kerim Frei signing
Turkish giants make move for Bony?Ricardo Quaresma 'heading for China'Bilic dedicates draw to Besiktas victimsExplosions near Besiktas stadium kill 38 peopleBesiktas condemn terror attacks
> Besiktas Homepage
More Benfica News
Benfica's Brazilian midfielder Anderson Talisca celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group C football match SL Benfica vs AS Monaco at Luz stadium in Lisbon on November 4, 2014
Jose Mourinho takes interest in Besiktas star Anderson Talisca?
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Report: Manchester City want Benfica's Ederson
 David Luiz celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017
David Luiz 'dreams' of Benfica return before end of career
Result: Aubameyang treble helps Dortmund past BenficaTeam News: Christian Pulisic fills in for ReusLive Commentary: Dortmund 4-0 Benfica - as it happenedReport: Victor Lindelof snubs Man UnitedUnited secure Victor Lindelof agreement?
Schurrle upbeat following Benfica defeatResult: Benfica claim first-leg win over DortmundTeam News: Aubameyang leads the line for DortmundLive Commentary: Benfica 1-0 Dortmund - as it happenedBarcelona to rival United for defender?
> Benfica Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
 