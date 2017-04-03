Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to reignite his interest in Anderson Talisca, who is currently impressing for Besiktas.

Besiktas winger Anderson Talisca has reportedly emerged as a potential summer transfer target for Manchester United.

Talisca, who last year interested both Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers, is currently impressing on a two-year loan away from parent club Benfica.

His eight goals from 16 appearances have helped Besiktas to the top of the league standings, and they will be keen on keeping him until the end of his existing deal.

However, according to Turkish-football.com, Jose Mourinho is considering reigniting his interest in a player he has always held in high regard.

It has been suggested that the 23-year-old has a release clause of €24m, and Mourinho is prepared to meet that in order to bring the player to Old Trafford.

One potential stumbling block could be a work permit, with that playing a part in Talisca being unable to move to the Premier League last summer.