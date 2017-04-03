A report claims that Crystal Palace are desperate to sign on-loan Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho on a permanent deal this summer.

Sakho, 27, joined Palace on loan from Liverpool in the January transfer window, and has been on the winning side in all four of his Premier League appearances for the London club.

The centre-back was again praised for his performance in Palace's 2-1 win at Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, which led to Eagles boss Sam Allardyce commenting on the Frenchman's future.

"Securing our Premier League status is our priority, and then we'll see what Mamadou's aspirations are, to be with us or anywhere else," Allardyce told reporters.

"His future doesn't look as if it is at Liverpool. He's enjoying his football and his life here. He's brought that resilience to the team by leading by example.

"He's taking a commanding role in his performance and the information he's giving out on the field. That has helped with our defensive resilience: one goal conceded in four games."

According to the Independent, Palace will make "a concerted effort" to sign Sakho at the end of the season, but fear bring priced out of a move due to interest from Southampton and Serie A.

Sakho was allowed to leave Liverpool in January after falling out with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.