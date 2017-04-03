New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Crystal Palace 'want Mamadou Sakho on permanent deal'

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
© SilverHub
A report claims that Crystal Palace are desperate to sign on-loan Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho on a permanent deal this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 3, 2017 at 15:17 UK

Crystal Palace are reportedly intent on signing on-loan Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho at the end of the season.

Sakho, 27, joined Palace on loan from Liverpool in the January transfer window, and has been on the winning side in all four of his Premier League appearances for the London club.

The centre-back was again praised for his performance in Palace's 2-1 win at Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, which led to Eagles boss Sam Allardyce commenting on the Frenchman's future.

"Securing our Premier League status is our priority, and then we'll see what Mamadou's aspirations are, to be with us or anywhere else," Allardyce told reporters.

"His future doesn't look as if it is at Liverpool. He's enjoying his football and his life here. He's brought that resilience to the team by leading by example.

"He's taking a commanding role in his performance and the information he's giving out on the field. That has helped with our defensive resilience: one goal conceded in four games."

According to the Independent, Palace will make "a concerted effort" to sign Sakho at the end of the season, but fear bring priced out of a move due to interest from Southampton and Serie A.

Sakho was allowed to leave Liverpool in January after falling out with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Dejan Lovren in action for Liverpool on October 1, 2016
Read Next:
Dejan Lovren: 'Contract talks ongoing'
>
View our homepages for Mamadou Sakho, Jurgen Klopp, Sam Allardyce, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Liverpool, Arsenal 'battling it out for James Rodriguez'
 Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Crystal Palace 'want Mamadou Sakho on permanent deal'
 For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Ronald Koeman: 'Everton controlled Merseyside derby against Liverpool'
Lovren disappointed with Barkley conductDejan Lovren: 'Contract talks ongoing'Klopp: "We will fight for everything"Klopp hails "world-class" CoutinhoEmre Can: 'Liverpool back to their best'
Divock Origi ready to fill Sadio Mane voidSmith confident of Liverpool scalpKlopp hopeful over Sadio Mane injuryCarragher: 'Lukaku bullied by Lovren'Klopp hails "well-deserved" victory
> Liverpool Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Crystal Palace 'want Mamadou Sakho on permanent deal'
 Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Christian Benteke: 'Crystal Palace deserved win over Chelsea'
 Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Sam Allardyce: 'Wilfried Zaha can emulate Eden Hazard'
Conte: 'Defeat makes title race interesting'Allardyce praises "outstanding" PalaceResult: Crystal Palace halt Chelsea title chargeTeam News: Costa, Hazard, Fabregas start for ChelseaLive Commentary: Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace - as it happened
Conte: 'I feel sympathy for Allardyce'Conte "confident" of Eden Hazard fitnessAllardyce: 'Cabaye could exit Crystal Palace'Yohan Cabaye hints at Marseille movePreview: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
> Crystal Palace Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
 