Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce hails his players for an "outstanding" performance after their surprise win at league leaders Chelsea.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has praised his players for an "outstanding" performance after they claimed a shock 2-1 victory at Premier League leaders Chelsea this afternoon.

Cesc Fabregas put the hosts ahead with just five minutes on the clock, but Wilfried Zaha levelled the scores within minutes, before Christian Benteke gave Palace the lead just two minutes later.

Allardyce's side went on to defend their advantage for more than 80 minutes in order to earn a fourth straight league win that has seen them move four points clear of the relegation zone.

"I think our performance is typical of what seems to be the character of the side," Allardyce told reporters afterwards. "It's the first time we've gone behind so early. The determination has shone through. We knew we were going to be pegged back.

"The defence was outstanding, the goalkeeper was outstanding. We could have scored more.

"The game plan worked exceptionally well. It's a sweet three points to come to the champions, or who I think are going to be champions, and win. This is what the Premier League is about. There can be a shock anywhere. It will make people sit up and say wow.

"It's ours to throw away now. At this moment in time we are safe but there's still nine games to go. We must pick up as many points now. When we are mathematically safe we'll look forward to the summer."

Next up for Palace is a trip to Leicester City, who have also won their last four league games, on Tuesday night.