Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has revealed that he expects to sign a new contract at the club within the next month.

The 27-year-old's previous discussions over an extension to his current deal were unsuccessful, but the club renewed negotiations over a new long-term contract last month.

Lovren has established himself as a key member of Jurgen Klopp's side since the German's arrival at Anfield, and he insists that he is happy at the club having overcome a difficult start to his Liverpool career.

"Progress (on the contract) is going on and I'd say that hopefully everything will be clear in the next month," he told reporters.

"Like I've said many times about my future, I'm really happy here. I'm settled after everything that happened in the beginning. I just want to improve every day here, show my quality and give my best for the club."

Lovren returned to the Liverpool side for the first time since January during Saturday's 3-1 win over Merseyside rivals Everton.