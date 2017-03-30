New Transfer Talk header

Dejan Lovren in action for Liverpool on October 1, 2016
Liverpool reportedly renew contract talks with centre-back Dejan Lovren, but remain interested in signing a defender when the transfer window reopens.
Liverpool have renewed contract talks with centre-back Dejan Lovren, according to reports.

The two parties had initially held discussions over an extension to his current deal last year, but those negotiations were soon put on hold.

However, the Daily Telegraph reports that Liverpool have reignited their interest in tying Lovren down to a longer contract, despite the Croatian still having more than two years remaining on his current deal.

The 27-year-old has established himself as a key member of the Liverpool side under Jurgen Klopp, although he has not featured since January due to a knee injury.

Despite the move to extend Lovren's stay, Liverpool remain interested in signing a new centre-back this summer, with midfielder Lucas Leiva regularly having filled in at the back this season.

Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan are the only other recognised senior centre-backs at Klopp's disposal, with Mamadou Sakho expected to leave the club on a permanent basis when he returns from his loan spell with Crystal Palace.

