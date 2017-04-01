Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce claims that Wilfried Zaha has the potential to be as good as Eden Hazard following his performance in the 2-1 win over Chelsea.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has claimed that Wilfried Zaha could one day be as good as Eden Hazard following his performance during the 2-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Zaha scored one and created another as Palace registered a fourth consecutive victory, dealing a small blow to Chelsea's title hopes in the process.

Zaha's performance was perhaps only bettered by Hazard, who dazzled despite being on the losing team, and Allardyce sees no reason why the Ivory Coast international could not also reach that level.

"Wilf must feel really good about himself by his consistent performances at the moment. [Hazard's] ability is something Wilf could look at to try and match," he told reporters.

"He's already realising his potential now by the way he's playing. His potential's becoming a reality."

Zaha has now scored six goals and registered seven assists in the Premier League this season.