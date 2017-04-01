Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Attendance: 41,489
Chelsea
1-2
Crystal Palace
Fabregas (5')
Costa (50'), Cahill (79'), Luiz (83')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Zaha (9'), Benteke (11')
Benteke (68'), Milivojevic (73')

Sam Allardyce: 'Wilfried Zaha can emulate Eden Hazard'

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
© SilverHub
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce claims that Wilfried Zaha has the potential to be as good as Eden Hazard following his performance in the 2-1 win over Chelsea.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 23:53 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has claimed that Wilfried Zaha could one day be as good as Eden Hazard following his performance during the 2-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Zaha scored one and created another as Palace registered a fourth consecutive victory, dealing a small blow to Chelsea's title hopes in the process.

Zaha's performance was perhaps only bettered by Hazard, who dazzled despite being on the losing team, and Allardyce sees no reason why the Ivory Coast international could not also reach that level.

"Wilf must feel really good about himself by his consistent performances at the moment. [Hazard's] ability is something Wilf could look at to try and match," he told reporters.

"He's already realising his potential now by the way he's playing. His potential's becoming a reality."

Zaha has now scored six goals and registered seven assists in the Premier League this season.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on January 31, 2017
Allardyce praises "outstanding" Palace
>
Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
