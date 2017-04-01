Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp vows to "fight for everything" until the end of the season as his side look to secure a top-four spot in the Premier League.

The Reds beat Merseyside rivals Everton 3-1 on Saturday to climb up to third place in the table, and it proved to be a good weekend for Klopp's side as Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal all dropped points.

Liverpool now boast a six-point cushion over fifth-placed Manchester United, albeit having played two games more than their fierce rivals, but Klopp warned his side that they cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal.

"We will fight for everything. I thought the players showed again that they are ready to fight for everything," he told reporters.

"Hopefully we can stay in this optimistic mood and can get there. It's difficult, of course. So far we have played a really good season, but it's not finished so we have to carry on."

Liverpool have now won three and drawn one of their last four games having won just twice in their opening 12 matches of 2017 across all competitions.