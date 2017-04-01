Apr 1, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 52,920
Liverpool
3-1
Everton
Mane (8'), Coutinho (31'), Origi (60')
Can (68')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Pennington (28')
Davies (26'), Barkley (40'), Williams (62')

Jurgen Klopp: "We will fight for everything"

Jurgen Klopp is a happy man during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp vows to "fight for everything" until the end of the season as his side look to secure a top-four spot in the Premier League.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 21:22 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has vowed that his side will fight until the end of the season in an attempt to secure a top-four spot in the Premier League.

The Reds beat Merseyside rivals Everton 3-1 on Saturday to climb up to third place in the table, and it proved to be a good weekend for Klopp's side as Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal all dropped points.

Liverpool now boast a six-point cushion over fifth-placed Manchester United, albeit having played two games more than their fierce rivals, but Klopp warned his side that they cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal.

"We will fight for everything. I thought the players showed again that they are ready to fight for everything," he told reporters.

"Hopefully we can stay in this optimistic mood and can get there. It's difficult, of course. So far we have played a really good season, but it's not finished so we have to carry on."

Liverpool have now won three and drawn one of their last four games having won just twice in their opening 12 matches of 2017 across all competitions.

Philippe Coutinho puts his side back in front during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Klopp hails "world-class" Coutinho
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
