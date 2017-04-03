Isco "feeling very good" at Real Madrid

Isco suggests that he is ready to sign a new contract at Real Madrid after impressing for the Spanish giants in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu in recent months after struggling to hold down a regular spot in Zinedine Zidane's first XI this season.

The former Malaga playmaker started and finished Sunday's La Liga clash with Alaves, however, and contributed his team's second goal in their 3-0 success.

Isco has revealed that he is "feeling very good" at the Bernabeu, fuelling suggestions that he will pen an extension to his current deal, which expires at the end of next season.

"I'm feeling very good. I always try to give the best that I can. I am trying to make the most of the opportunities that the boss is giving me, and I am very happy," Isco told reporters.

"We've had a complicated month, but the team is doing well for fitness and mentally too. The game had become a bit uncertain and dangerous for us, a mistake could have cost us the victory but we went on to score the second and third to earn a deserved win."

Los Blancos boss Zidane called on Isco, who has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League, to extend his stay in the capital following Sunday's clash with Alaves.