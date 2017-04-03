West Ham United reportedly lead the chase to sign Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony, who is currently out on loan at Stoke City.

Striker Wilfried Bony has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for West Ham United, Everton and West Bromwich Albion.

Bony is currently on loan at Stoke City but since Manchester City allowed him to join the Potters, he has been limited to just 10 appearances in the Premier League.

However, he has spoken of his desire to remain in England's top flight and according to The Sun, three clubs are keen on signing him during the summer.

It has been claimed that the Hammers lead the way for his signature as they look to strengthen their forward line, while Everton are also in need of back-up for Romelu Lukaku.

Both Salomon Rondon and Hal Robson-Kanu have struggled for West Brom this season, and Bony would provide an attractive open for head coach Tony Pulis.

Bony is deemed surplus to requirements at his parent club, and Pep Guardiola will be open to recouping some of the £28m which City paid for the Ivorian in January 2015.