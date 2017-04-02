Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane urges Spain midfielder Isco to sign a new contract at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has insisted that he wants Isco to "renew his contract" at the Bernabeu as speculation surrounding the Spain international continues to gather pace.

Isco's future at Real Madrid has been called into question in recent months, with the Spaniard said to be frustrated with his inability to hold down a regular spot in the team's first XI.

Zidane has spoken glowingly about the 24-year-old in recent weeks, but the player himself recently hinted that he could leave at the end of the season in search of first-team football.

After watching Isco score in Sunday's 3-0 win over Alaves, Zidane has called on the attacker to pen a new contract in Madrid.

"Isco? There will be a big game every three days. But to win a League, a Champions League, all the players are important. After that, when Isco plays, like the good lad that he is, he does well," Zidane told reporters.

"There's 24 of us and all of them are important. I want him to renew his contract, he's an important player. He wants to be here, to play here. I'm happy for his performance, not only for his goal but also for his performance between the lines so the others could play."

Isco's current deal at the Bernabeu will expire at the end of next season.