Apr 2, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
3-0
AlavesAlaves
Benzema (31'), Isco (85'), Nacho (88')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Ely (17'), Garcia (87')

Zinedine Zidane calls for Isco to sign new Real Madrid deal

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
© AFP
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane urges Spain midfielder Isco to sign a new contract at the Bernabeu.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 3, 2017 at 13:14 UK

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has insisted that he wants Isco to "renew his contract" at the Bernabeu as speculation surrounding the Spain international continues to gather pace.

Isco's future at Real Madrid has been called into question in recent months, with the Spaniard said to be frustrated with his inability to hold down a regular spot in the team's first XI.

Zidane has spoken glowingly about the 24-year-old in recent weeks, but the player himself recently hinted that he could leave at the end of the season in search of first-team football.

After watching Isco score in Sunday's 3-0 win over Alaves, Zidane has called on the attacker to pen a new contract in Madrid.

"Isco? There will be a big game every three days. But to win a League, a Champions League, all the players are important. After that, when Isco plays, like the good lad that he is, he does well," Zidane told reporters.

"There's 24 of us and all of them are important. I want him to renew his contract, he's an important player. He wants to be here, to play here. I'm happy for his performance, not only for his goal but also for his performance between the lines so the others could play."

Isco's current deal at the Bernabeu will expire at the end of next season.

Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves - as it happened
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid28215274284668
2Barcelona29206385265966
3Atletico MadridAtletico29177554233158
4Sevilla29177552341858
5Real Sociedad29154104340349
6Villarreal29139741231848
7Athletic Bilbao29145103733447
8EibarEibar2912894741644
9Espanyol29111084240243
10AlavesAlaves29101092936-740
11Celta Vigo27115114045-538
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2898114445-135
13Valencia2996144151-1033
14Real Betis2987143246-1431
15Malaga2969143347-1427
16Leganes2969142342-1927
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2969143146-1527
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2957173157-2622
19Granada2947182662-3619
20Osasuna2918202969-4011
> Full Version
 