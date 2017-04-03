New Transfer Talk header

Peter Odemwingie joins Madura United

Former Premier League striker Peter Odemwingie joins Indonesian side Madura United.
Former Premier League striker Peter Odemwingie has joined Indonesian side Madura United.

The 35-year-old had been without a club since leaving Rotherham United in January, but the Nigerian is now back in football after signing a contract with Madura, who were only formed in January 2016.

Odemwingie, who will wear the number 24 for his new club, was unveiled in Jakarta on Monday afternoon after officially penning a contract with the Indonesian outfit.

Odemwingie has represented the likes of Lille, West Bromwich Albion, Cardiff City and Stoke City during his club career, while he scored 10 times in 63 appearances for Nigeria between 2002 and 2014.

