Tom Davies signs long-term deal at Everton

Tom Davies in action for Everton on August 3, 2016
Everton announce that midfielder Tom Davies has signed a five-year contract with the club.
Last Updated: Monday, April 3, 2017 at 19:01 UK

Everton have announced that midfielder Tom Davies has signed a new five-year contract at Goodison Park.

This season, the 18-year-old has established himself as a regular starter in the Toffees first team, and the club and Ronald Koeman have decided to rewarded the teenager with a long-term contract on Merseyside.

Davies told their official website: "It means everything to me to get a chance to be in the Everton first team and to try to stay there. It's an unbelievable feeling.

"Everton has a long tradition of bringing young players through and the incentive has always been there for me to try to progress with the club.

"I used to look at Mikel Arteta and aspire to be out there playing alongside my heroes and, obviously, Wayne Rooney and Ross Barkley who came through the academy here, too, have been inspirational figures for me.

"People like David Unsworth have been great in helping me and other players to develop our game and become Everton players and it's a privilege to be playing under this manager with everything he's done and achieved in the game. I'm learning more and improving every day and I'm delighted to have been given this opportunity by the club."

Davies has scored once in 19 appearances since breaking into the senior setup at the club.

For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
