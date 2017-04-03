New Transfer Talk header

Michael Keane 'calm' amid transfer talk

Burnley's Michael Keane is clearly not keen as he tries to ward off the interest of Stephen Ward having scored the equaliser against Middlesbrough
In-demand centre-back Michael Keane insists that he is "fully focused on Burnley" despite the contract speculation surrounding his future.
Michael Keane has insisted that he is "fully focused on Burnley" despite the contract speculation surrounding his future.

The 24-year-old, who appeared in both of England's matches during the recent international break, has been linked with a return to Manchester United after impressing for the Clarets this season.

Everton have also been credited with an interest in the centre-back, but Keane has vowed to remain "focused" on his current club, who are still very much in a relegation battle in the Premier League.

"It's inevitable really, these things happen, but I've dealt with it all throughout the season and I won't let it affect me. I'm fully focused on Burnley," Keane told reporters.

"We've got some big games coming up and we need to make sure we stay in the Premier League, so it won't affect me at all. The first thing in our heads is survival, but we think we've got enough to do more than that. We just need a win soon to see where that takes us."

Keane has scored twice in 30 Premier League appearances for Burnley this season.

