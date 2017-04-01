Manchester United reportedly add Burnley defender Michael Keane to their list of summer transfer targets.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in re-signing Michael Keane this summer.

The Burnley defender, 24, has impressed with his performances for the Clarets this season and earned a call-up to the England squad last week, making the FIFA 17 team of the week for his exploits with the Three Lions.

A number of sides are thought to be considering bids this summer, including Everton, Liverpool and Chelsea and, according to the Daily Mail, United have now added him to their list of summer targets.

The newspaper claims that Burnley will demand at least £25m for Keane this summer - 10 times the amount they paid United for him in January 2015 - but Jose Mourinho's side will be entitled to a discount as they have a 25% sell-on clause.

A product of the United youth academy, Keane made just one Premier League appearance for the Red Devils before moving to Turf Moor.