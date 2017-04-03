A report claims that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants one of Raphael Varane, Toni Kroos or Casemiro in order to sell David de Gea to Real Madrid this summer.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will reportedly inform his former club Real Madrid that he wants a player plus cash deal for David de Gea at the end of the season.

It has been claimed that Real Madrid are 'desperate' to finally bring De Gea to the Bernabeu, and the European champions are prepared to break the bank for the Spain number one in the summer transfer window.

According to Diario Gol, Mourinho is open to the possibility of selling the 26-year-old, but will demand that either Raphael Varane, Toni Kroos or Casemiro are included in any potential deal.

Varane is believed to have shared a close relationship with Mourinho at the Bernabeu, while Kroos and Casemiro have both excelled in the middle of the Real Madrid midfield this season.

De Gea came close to joining Real Madrid in August 2015 in a deal that would have seen current Los Blancos number one Keylor Navas move in the opposite direction, but a faulty fax machine stopped the transfer going through.