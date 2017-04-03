Toulouse terminate Odsonne Edouard loan

Toulouse terminate the loan of Paris Saint-Germain forward Odsonne Edouard after the teenager is accused of firing a pellet gun at a pedestrian.

Edouard, 19, has been a regular for Toulouse this season - scoring once in 17 appearances for the club that he joined on a season-long loan at the start of the 2016-17 campaign.

The teenager, who has previously been linked with Manchester United, has now been sent back to his parent club, however, after Toulouse president Olivier Sadran called Edouard's conduct "inadmissible".

"What Odsonne did is inadmissible, scandalous behaviour. For one he won't play again for us and secondly we're sending him back to Paris St-Germain. He was with another player and he will be sacked too - it's unspeakable," Sadran told RMC.

Midfielder Mathieu Camaro, 20, is believed to be the other Toulouse player that was involved in the incident, which led to an investigation from the French police.