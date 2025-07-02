Manchester United and Juventus reportedly hold positive talks over a summer deal for Jadon Sancho.

Chelsea were unable to come to an agreement with Sancho over a permanent move to Stamford Bridge this summer, so he has left the Blues after a successful loan spell during the 2024-25 campaign.

Sancho scored five goals and registered 10 assists in 41 matches for Chelsea last term, but his wage demands priced him out of a permanent move to Stamford Bridge despite the Blues being keen on a deal.

Napoli and Juventus are both believed to be keen on the 25-year-old, but his salary, which is £250,000 a week, is a major problem when it comes to a move away from Man United.

According to Sky Sports News, Man United and Juventus held positive talks on Wednesday, and there is now hope that an agreement can be reached between the two clubs in the not too distant future.

The report claims that there is still work to do when it comes to wages, but there is a willingness from all parties to get the deal done, with Sancho keen on a switch to the Italian giants.

Man United's asking price is said to be in the region of £25m, although another loan deal is a possibility if Sancho is not willing to drop his wage demands in order to secure a permanent switch this summer.

Sancho made the move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021, and he only has another 12 months left to run on the five-year deal that he signed upon his arrival.

The forward has represented the Red Devils on 83 occasions, scoring 12 goals and registering six assists, and there is no way back for him at Old Trafford despite his strong form for Chelsea.

Sancho has been one of Man United's worst-ever signings

Considering the money that Man United paid for Sancho (£73m), he has to go down as one of the club's worst-ever signings.

The forward has shown glimpses of his undoubted ability during his time at Old Trafford, but his attitude has been consistently called into question, and he has simply been unable to produce on a consistent basis.

Man United are desperate to finally move him on this summer, while the Red Devils are also working to sell Marcus Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho in order to raise valuable transfer funds.