Sevilla are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu during this summer's transfer window.

The 33-year-old is back at Barcelona after spending the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Girona, but he is not in the plans of his parent club's head coach Hansi Flick for the new season.

Romeu's contract at Camp Nou is due to expire next summer, so it is expected that he will be available for a small fee this summer, which is likely to interest a number of clubs considering his experience and pedigree.

According to Fichajes, Sevilla are keeping a close eye on the midfielder's situation, with the La Liga outfit one of the leading contenders when it comes to the race for his signature.

The report claims that Romeu's tactical knowledge and profile has made him a leading target for Sevilla, although there are also teams outside of Spain expressing an interest in his services.

Sevilla 'keen on summer deal' for Romeu

Romeu came through the youth system at Barcelona before progressing to first-team level in 2010, but he made his name away from Camp Nou, representing Chelsea, Southampton and Girona before a return to Barcelona in 2023.

The experienced midfielder featured on 37 occasions for the Catalan giants during the 2023-24 campaign before returning to Girona on loan, making 31 outings in all competitions last term.

Romeu is a proven performer in La Liga, and although there is no future for him at Barcelona, there are plenty of high-level clubs that will be interested in a player of his pedigree.

Sevilla are in need of a calming presence in the middle of the park, and Romeu has seen it all before, playing for some major clubs during his professional career, in addition to teams where expectations are lower.

Torre is also heading for Barcelona exit

Pablo Torre is another Barcelona midfielder expected to leave in the near future.

The 22-year-old was restricted to just 14 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring four times and registering three assists, and he is being heavily linked with a move to Mallorca.

Even with the departures of Romeu and Torre, Barcelona remain well-stocked in central midfield, with Gavi, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Fermin Lopez, Marc Casado and Marc Bernal options during the 2025-26 campaign.