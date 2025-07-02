Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly in discussions with Rangers regarding the loan exit of one of their defenders.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly preparing to allow one of their fringe defenders to sign for Rangers on loan.

Vitor Pereira finds himself short of options in several areas of the pitch courtesy of some high-profile departures, either in big-money exits or as free agents.

However, that is not the case in the centre of defence with there being as many as seven players capable of being deployed in the Portuguese's back three.

At a time when Wolves have been credited with interest in other defenders for the middle of their defence, it is highly likely that at least one of the current crop will go elsewhere.

According to the Express & Star, it is Nasser Djiga who is in line to move on to pastures new for the 2025-26 campaign.

Rangers make Djiga move

The report claims that Wolves are ready to give the green light to the Burkina Faso international making the temporary switch North of the border.

Wolves are said to be keen for the 22-year-old to earn regular football as he bids to acclimatise to British football.

After joining from Red Star Belgrade during the winter transfer window, Djiga accumulated just 151 minutes of football spread across six appearances.

Two starts came against Bournemouth in the FA and an away Premier League fixture at Crystal Palace in May, where he was withdrawn at half time.

As such, the £10m signing is not regarded as first choice by Pereira heading into next season and will now seemingly move to Ibrox.

New Rangers head coach Russell Martin has already added Max Aarons, Lyall Cameron and Joe Rothwell to his squad ahead of their Champions League qualifying campaign.

Option to buy?

Rangers would not have the option to purchase Djiga at the end of any loan stay, with Wolves seemingly retaining high hopes for the player.

Djiga may prove to be a valuable addition to Martin's squad having already racked up 23 appearances in European competitions.

That includes eight outings in the League Phase of last season's Champions League, with Djiga notably playing the full 90 minutes in victories over Stuttgart and Young Boys.