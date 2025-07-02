Rangers announce the signing of midfielder Joe Rothwell from Premier League side Bournemouth.

Rangers have announced the signing of midfielder Joe Rothwell from Premier League side Bournemouth.

The 30-year-old spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Leeds United, starting 27 of his 39 appearances to help the club win the Championship title and secure promotion to the top tier of English football.

Rothwell will now continue his career in Glasgow having joined the Gers for an undisclosed fee, putting pen to paper on a three-year contract.

Rangers’ new No.6 reunites with head coach Russell Martin, who previously signed the midfielder on loan for Southampton in their 2023-24 promotion campaign from the Championship.

"I am delighted to have the deal done and be here. It is brilliant,” Rothwell told Rangers’ official website. “The size of the club speaks for itself and as soon as the interest was there it was an immediate yes from me.

“With Russell coming in too it made that decision a little bit easier because working with him in the past and I know what type of guy he is and how he wants to do things. That was an even bigger pull for me, but the club speaks for itself.”



Martin: ‘Rothwell brings a real winning mentality to Rangers’

Gers boss Martin added: “He is a player who we thoroughly enjoyed working with during my time at Southampton.

"His leadership, professionalism and quality were a huge asset. He is joining on the back of two promotions so helps bring a real winning mentality to the group.

"We are excited for Joe to join up the squad, get to know his teammates, and help make the group stronger.”

Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell continued: “We are thrilled to secure Joe’s services as we continue to strengthen the squad this summer.

“He has a wealth of experience in the game having performed strongly over a number of years at various levels in England.

“We believe he has the right temperament and quality as a player to be a strong addition to the squad and look forward to seeing his impact.”

Rothwell becomes Rangers’ third summer signing

Manchester-born Rothwell began his career in the youth ranks of Manchester United, joining their academy at the age of six before progressing through the system and to the fringes of the first-team.

After loan spells at Blackpool and Barnsley, Rothwell left Man United permanently and went on to represent Oxford United, Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth, making 20 Premier League appearances for the latter before being loaned out to Southampton and Leeds.

Rothwell follows Max Aarons to Rangers from Bournemouth, with the right-back joining on a season-long loan deal, while midfielder Lyall Cameron has moved to Ibrox on a free transfer from Dundee.

Rothwell could be ready to make his competitive debut for Rangers in a Champions League second round qualifier against Panathinaikos, with the first leg taking place at Ibrox on July 22.

The midfielder’s Scottish Premiership debut could take place on the opening weekend of the 2025-26 campaign when the Gers travel to Fir Park to face Motherwell on August 2.