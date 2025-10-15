Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly toying with the possibility of signing a Belgium international during the winter transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin as a potential winter transfer target.

Sitting in third place in the Premier League table, Thomas Frank has made an impressive start to life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, the North Londoners are expected to remain proactive with their efforts to further strengthen the squad as they bid to remain in the Champions League qualification positions as a bare minimum.

There is an argument that central midfield is one area of the pitch that does not need bolstering with at least five options for the engine room.

Nevertheless, as per TEAMtalk, Spurs hold an interest in adding Raskin to their squad in 2026.

Spurs considering Raskin move

The report suggests that last season's Europa League winners have already expressed a desire in acquiring the services of the Belgium international.

Raskin found himself out of Russell Martin's plans at times before the Englishman's departure, but he has still made 14 appearances in all competitions.

Whoever replaces Martin may ultimately lean on the seven-cap international's qualities far more than their predecessor, yet there will seemingly be opportunities for Rangers to cash in on a player that cost just £2m in January 2023.

He is said to be keen to secure a transfer to a bigger club at a time when less than two years remain on his contract.

Rangers may reportedly decide to request at least £20m for the 24-year-old, who is showing signs of becoming a regular in the Belgium engine room.

During the October international break, Raskin completed the 90 minutes against both North Macedonia and Wales as his nation edged closer to sealing their place at the 2026 World Cup.

Which other Premier League clubs want Raskin?

Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers allegedly remain admirers of Raskin, the latter realistically viewed as an outside bet due to their position in the Premier League table.

Providing that they progress to the Conference League knockout stage, Palace would be able to offer Raskin continental football.

Teams from Spain, Germany and Italy are also said to be monitoring the situation, aware that a bidding war could ensure for a player who has contributed seven goals and 18 assists from 109 appearances in all competitions.