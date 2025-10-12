Rangers are allegedly prepared to consider appointing a former Chelsea manager as a successor to Russell Martin.

Rangers are allegedly open to appointing Graham Potter as their new head coach after being rejected by Steven Gerrard.

Since Russell Martin was removed from his position in the Ibrox dugout last weekend, the club's hierarchy have been considering potential successors.

Gerrard, who guided Rangers to their last Scottish Premiership title in 2020-21, has held talks this week regarding a potential return to Glasgow.

However, it emerged on Saturday night that the legendary Liverpool and England manager had opted against returning to Rangers at this point in time.

That has left Rangers chiefs scrambling for a suitable alternative before they return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend against Dundee United.

Potter under Rangers consideration

According to the Daily Record, Potter has held discussions with the Rangers hierarchy about a quick return to management.

Last month, the former Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea boss was sacked by West Ham United after winning just six of his 25 matches in charge at the London Stadium.

There is a perception that the 50-year-old's reputation has dropped on the back of his stints with Chelsea and the Hammers, yet he may seemingly have an offer on the table in due course.

Despite Potter's name entering the equation, bookmakers are currently leaning towards former Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl as being the favourite to replace Martin at the helm.

Would Potter be a good fit for Rangers?

If Rangers opted to move away from Gerrard and try to appoint Potter, it would represent - from the outside at least - a change of approach.

Gerrard would have brought a feel-good factor back to the club after his previous success and would have likely been unanimously backed by the fanbase.

In Potter's case, however, there would be more critics and doubts, a consequence of his calmer demeanour and having lost 25 of his last 56 matches as a manager.

Potter, himself, may also be in two minds. While Rangers may be the biggest club that would realistically approach him after two disappointing stints, he will also recognise that he can ill-afford another failed spell on his record.