Preview: Rangers vs Hearts - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Rangers and Hearts, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Rangers will attempt to put their inconsistent run of results behind them when they welcome an in-form Hearts side to Ibrox on Saturday, September 13, 2025, in the Scottish Premiership.

The visitors arrive full of confidence after an impressive sequence of results, while the Gers are under mounting pressure to rediscover rhythm and consistency in their domestic campaign.

Match preview

Rangers’ recent form leaves much to be desired, with just a single victory from their last six league outings.

Defensive vulnerabilities have been a recurring issue, with the team conceding at a rate of more than two goals per match during that period.

Even at Ibrox, where they have traditionally been difficult to beat, the Gers have seen their authority wane, managing only one home win in their last three.

Low possession numbers and a dip in attacking threat have further underlined the problems facing Russell Martin's side.

The Glasgow outfit, however, can take encouragement from their last encounter with Hearts back in February, which ended in a 3-1 away triumph.

Despite being second best in terms of possession and overall attacking metrics, Rangers made the most of their opportunities with goals from Michael Steinwender and Vaclav Cerny alongside a Hearts own goal.

That clinical edge proved the difference and serves as a reminder that Rangers remain capable of capitalising on key moments, even when under pressure.

Still, the Scottish giants head into this fixture with the weight of expectation heavy on their shoulders. Winless in four matches and victorious in just two of their last 10 overall, the Gers know they can ill afford further dropped points if they are to stay within touching distance of the top.

Their long-term home record, unbeaten in nine of their last 11 league matches at Ibrox, may give them confidence, but the pressure from the stands will be intense.

Hearts, meanwhile, continue to build momentum after stringing together one of the most impressive runs in the Premiership.

Derek McInnes's side arrive in Glasgow unbeaten in 13 matches across all competitions - excluding penalty shootouts - and having gone without defeat in 14 of their last 15 league outings.

Away from home, the Tynecastle outfit have been equally resilient, collecting results in 10 of their last 12 on the road.

That balance of strong defence and a lively attack, averaging more than two goals per game across their recent run, has them brimming with confidence ahead of this clash.

The Jambos’ revival has been fuelled by both resilience and firepower. Claudio Braga has been one of the standout performers in recent weeks, scoring vital goals including a brace against Motherwell and another in the subsequent fixture with Livingston.

Alongside captain Lawrence Shankland, who remains a constant threat, Hearts boast an attacking unit capable of troubling any Premiership defence.

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

D D D D

Rangers form (all competitions):

L W L D L D

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

W W D W

Hearts form (all competitions):

W W W L D W

Team News

Rangers continue to cope without Dujon Sterling, sidelined until 2026, but Russell should otherwise have a near-full squad at his disposal.

Club captain James Tavernier has returned from injury and is expected to retain his spot at right-back, while questions remain over who fills the void left by departed striker Cyriel Dessers.

The manager is likely to persist with the lineup that earned a point in the Old Firm derby before the international break.

Hearts, on the other hand, will have to reshuffle slightly at the back following Jamie McCart’s leg injury, with Frankie Kent, Craig Halkett and Stuart Findlay tipped to form the defensive core.

Steven Naismith has been pleased with Braga’s impact, and the Portuguese forward is expected to keep his place in attack alongside Shankland and Kyziridis.

The midfield should again be anchored by Cammy Devlin and Beni Baningime, with plenty of width provided down the flanks.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Djiga, Meghoma; Cameron, Diomande, Raskin; Moore, Gassama, Miovski

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Clark; Steinwender, Halkett, Findlay, Milne; McEntee, Devlin, Baningime; Braga, Shankland, Kyziridis

We say: Rangers 1-2 Hearts

Rangers’ home record ensures they can never be written off, but their current lack of confidence is a concern.

Hearts, by contrast, arrive in their best spell of form in recent memory, unbeaten in 13 and scoring freely. If they can reproduce that balance of steel and creativity at Ibrox, the visitors look well-placed to claim at least a share of the spoils.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Toyosi Afolayan Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email