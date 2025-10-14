Former Chelsea and West Ham United boss Graham Potter hints that he would accept what he deems to be a "fantastic opportunity" with a specific team if offered the job.

Graham Potter has suggested that he would jump at the chance to become the next Sweden manager.

Since he was sacked as West Ham United head coach last month, the Englishman has been linked with a number of different positions.

Despite only lasting 25 matches at the London Stadium, Potter is viewed as a potential successor to Russell Martin at Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

However, a new position became available on Tuesday after Jon Dahl Tomasson was removed from his role in the Sweden dugout.

That was a consequence of Monday's shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Kosovo, leaving their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in tatters.

Potter reveals interest in Sweden job

Speaking in an interview with Fotboll Skanalen, Potter has heavily indicated that he would accept what he describes as a "fantastic opportunity" if he is offered the opportunity to manage Sweden, a nation he has an affinity with due to his time with Osterunds.

Potter said: "I just heard the news (about Dahl Tomasson). It’s sad, of course. For Swedish football and JDT.

“But yes. I’m actually in Sweden right now, in my house in Sweden. I’m between jobs and just left the Premier League. I’m open to anything, really, where I feel I can help. The job as the national team captain of the Swedish national team is fantastic.

“I have feelings for Sweden. I love the country, and I love Swedish football. I have a lot to be grateful for towards Swedish football. So yes, it would be a fantastic opportunity for me. Of course.”

He added: "I’m in a situation where the next thing I take on should be something that I really believe in.

“I should feel that I can help and that I have support. I’m open to anything. I’ve gathered a lot of experience so far and I’m very grateful for the career I’ve had so far.”

Sweden role ideal for Potter

Potter had been forming a promising managerial career before suffering 25 defeats in 56 games in charge of Chelsea and West Ham.

Realistically-speaking, the Rangers position is as high-profile as he will get on the club scene at this point, but the Sweden job would be an opportunity to rebuild his reputation.

In the short term, Sweden must beat Switzerland and Slovenia, as well as hope that results go their way, to earn a playoff spot for a place at the World Cup.

Regardless of whether that objective is achieved, though, Potter could oversee a transitional period with Sweden having not qualified for a major finals since 2020, despite their attacking firepower.

As a result, Potter would have the time required to implement his style of play, and that can only be advantageous when he has struggled to make immediate impacts in his previous two jobs.