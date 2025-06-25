Rangers announce the signing of defender Max Aarons on a season-long loan deal from Bournemouth, subject to international clearance.

Rangers have announced the signing of defender Max Aarons on a season-long loan deal from Bournemouth, subject to international clearance.

The 25-year-old becomes the Gers’ second signing of the summer transfer window following the addition of midfielder Lyall Cameron, who moved to Ibrox after agreeing a pre-contract in February.

However, the arrival of Aarons is the first sanctioned by new head coach Russell Martin and sporting director Kevin Thelwell, as well as the first made by the club’s new American owners.

It is understood that Rangers have signed Aarons on a straight loan and they have no obligation to buy the right-back at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

According to BBC Sport, Aarons’s parent club Bournemouth turned down a £6m offer from Southampton for the defender when new Rangers boss Martin was in charge of the Saints last July.

Martin was relieved of his duties at St Mary’s in December last year before taking the reins at Ibrox at the beginning of this month, and the 39-year-old is delighted to have reunited with a familiar face.

Aarons hoping to “bring a new energy” to Rangers

Indeed, Martin and Aarons briefly played alongside one another at Norwich City in 2018; the latter had just broken into the first team after impressing in the academy before the former joined Rangers on loan in the January window.

“Max is a player who I have always kept a keen eye on since he was emerging through the youth ranks while I was coming to the end of my time at Norwich as a player,” Martin told Rangers’ official website.

“He is a wonderfully talented player who is hungry to develop, improve and help deliver success for his side.

“We are pleased to bring him on board for this season, and I believe he will be a fantastic addition to the squad.”

Reacting to his loan move to Ibrox, Aarons said: “I am delighted to be here, as you can see it’s a huge club and you realise that when you walk through the doors, I can’t wait to get going.

“I’ve got a lot of experience now in different leagues and I have played a lot of games. I think I can bring that experience, I can bring a new energy, and I think Rangers fans can be excited - I am really looking forward to it.”

Aarons spent the first five years of his professional career with Norwich and made over 200 appearances for the club, gaining Premier League and Championship experience, before joining Bournemouth for around £7m in 2023.

The right-back making 20 top-flight appearances for the Cherries in his debut campaign, but he fell down the pecking order under Andoni Iraola and featured just four times across all competitions during the first half of the 2024-25 season.

Aarons decided to join Spanish side Valencia on loan in January in search of regular game time, but he was limited to only four La Liga outings including one start in a 2-1 away victory over Real Madrid in April.

The England Under-21 international is now hoping to revive his career in Scotland with his former teammate Martin, who the defender has described as being a "father figure" for him when he was a youth prospect at Norwich.

When could Aarons make Rangers debut?

Aarons has linked up with Martin’s squad as preparations for the new campaign continue and the right-back could be ready to make his competitive debut for Rangers in a Champions League second round qualifier against Panathinaikos, with the first leg taking place at Ibrox on July 22.

His Scottish Premiership debut could take place on the opening weekend of the 2025-26 season when the Gers travel to Fir Park to face Motherwell on August 2.