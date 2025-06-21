Russell Martin's Rangers are reportedly closing in on the signing of right-back Max Aarons from Bournemouth.

A new era has begun at Ibrox, with Russell Martin appointed as the club’s first head coach under new ownership following a US takeover led by healthcare tycoon Andrew Cavenagh and the 49ers Enterprises.

The Gers have already confirmed the arrival of midfielder Lyall Cameron on a free transfer from Dundee and more fresh additions are set to be made by the Glaswegian giants ahead of the new season.

According to Sky Sports News, Rangers have agreed a deal with Bournemouth to sign 25-year-old Aarons on a season-long loan deal with no obligation for a permanent move.

A separate report from journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Aarons has given the green light to make the move to Ibrox and Rangers have now signed all the necessary documents to complete the deal.

Martin set to reunite with ex-Norwich teammate Aarons at Rangers

After making 20 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth in his debut campaign, Aarons fell down the pecking order under Andoni Iraola and played only four times for the Cherries across all competitions during the first half of the 2024-25 season.

In search of regular game time, Aarons joined Spanish side Valencia on loan in January, but he was limited to just four La Liga appearances including one start in a 2-1 away win over Real Madrid in April.

Aarons is now hoping to revive his career in Scotland with his former teammate Martin, who the defender has described as being a "father figure" for him when he was a youth prospect at Norwich City.

Both Aarons and Martin also briefly played alongside one another in the Canaries senior side in 2018, before the latter joined Rangers on loan in the January window.

Speaking about Martin on the Talk Norwich City podcast, Aarons said: "When he came and trained with us, he had an aura.

Aarons: “Martin was almost like a father figure”

"You have to be training well every single day and I could feel that when he was training with us. I always knew he would go on to be a manager. I think players that played with him always knew that as well.

"I knew we had to be on it when he was training with us, giving 110% because if not, Russ will tell you and I loved that.

"He pushed every single training session. When he was training with us it almost gave me a feel that I was ready to go and make the jump with the senior players.

"As soon as Russ came in and trained with us, the advice he would give and the relationship we built from there, he was almost like a father figure."

Should Aarons finalise a move to Rangers, he will battle with club captain James Tavernier, Dujon Sterling and Ridvan Yilmaz for starts at either right-back or right wing-back, depending on which system Martin wishes to use.