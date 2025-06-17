Rangers announce the signing of 22-year-old midfielder Lyall Cameron following his departure from Dundee.

The Gers fended off interest from Aberdeen to win the race for the 22-year-old, who agreed a pre-contract with the Glaswegian giants in February.

Cameron, who will wear the No.16 shirt, becomes Rangers’ first signing of the summer transfer window and the first new arrival at Ibrox since the appointment of head coach Russell Martin.

“It is amazing to walk in the door today, it is a privilege really,” Cameron told Rangers’ official website. “I have been looking forward to it for a long time.

“It was a no-brainer as soon as Rangers came in, I was desperate to be here. It is obviously a massive club and the history and everything about it is just amazing. Being from Scotland, I know what the club stands for, so I just wanted to jump at the chance.

“It is a new project, they are looking to build, improve and win leagues again and I really wanted to be a part of it. I want to come here, make an impression, do as well as possible and get this club back to where it belongs.”

Cameron excited by “new project” at Rangers

Cameron came through Dundee's academy and made his first-team debut as a 16-year-old in 2019, before going on to make 119 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The all-round midfielder scored 14 goals and registered nine assists in 41 games for Dundee last season as they narrowly avoided relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

Cameron hopes that the experiences he has learned at Dundee will help him as he take that next step in his career at Rangers, who will endeavour to close the gap on Old Firm rivals Celtic following a disappointing 2024-25 campaign overall.

“It was hard for me, I made my debut at 16 and it didn’t go too well, I didn’t have a very good game. I broke into the first-team properly when I was 18 and I have played ever since,” he added.

“I am grateful for the support I got from the players, staff and fans, but it is a new project, and I think it was time for me to move on and to come to a club like this.”

Cameron could make his competitive debut for Rangers when they take part in the second qualifying round of the Champions League in late July.