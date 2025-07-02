Trent Alexander-Arnold impress at Real Madrid with crossing efficiency and key assists at the Club World Cup. Thibaut Courtois and Xabi Alonso praise his impact.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is already making a positive impression at Real Madrid. The former Liverpool defender made his debut for the Spanish giants against Al-Hilal in the opening match of the Club World Cup group stage, and his performances have not gone unnoticed. His impact has been so significant that even his team-mate Thibaut Courtois could not help but comment.

“In training, he is a nightmare... His shots are incredible. His free-kicks and corners are on another level. I do not think I have ever seen a player with such crossing and shooting quality. As a goalkeeper, sometimes it is a nightmare, but it keeps me sharp and working hard to try to save them. It helps him improve, and it helps me too,” the Belgian goalkeeper told DAZN.

After steady showings against Al Hilal, RB Salzburg and Pachuca, it was in the last-16 tie against Juventus that Alexander-Arnold truly showcased his talent. It was his assist that set up Gonzalo Garcia’s decisive goal, securing Real Madrid’s place in the next round.

Interestingly, the qualification bonus received by Real Madrid, valued at £10m, already exceeds the fee they paid for Alexander-Arnold, which stood at £8.4m.

“He could have provided a few assists in those first three matches. His pre-assist against Pachuca was brilliant too,” Courtois added.

Positive feedback from Xabi Alonso and his staff

From the first training sessions, the right-back made a strong impression on Xabi Alonso’s coaching staff. As a result, he made his debut in the starting line-up and has kept his place ever since. However, the Spanish manager believes there is more to come.

“Trent? I believe in him. He still needs time, but he is an incredible player,” Alonso said.

“Crosses are his trademark; he has already delivered 500 of them. Sometimes on the right-hand side, we need another option with his delivery. One-on-one dribbling is not really his thing. He has come to Madrid to compete; he has barely trained. Everything takes time, but I am confident we will have a reliable right-back. First, we need to improve as a team,” concluded the Spaniard.

In the Club World Cup quarter-finals, Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (5 July) at 5pm UK time at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

So far in the competition, Real Madrid have recorded three wins and one draw, earning approximately £53m in prize money along the way.

This article was originally published on Trivela.