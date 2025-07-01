Trent Alexander-Arnold provides his first assist for Real Madrid as Los Blancos secure a 1-0 victory over Juventus to reach Club World Cup quarter-finals.

Trent Alexander-Arnold provided his first assist for Real Madrid as Los Blancos secured a 1-0 victory over Juventus on Tuesday night, booking their place in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup.

While the opening 45 minutes failed to produce a goal, both teams showed strong attacking intent, as Real Madrid created four big chances from eight shots and Juventus managed one big opportunity from four attempts, but the scores ultimately remained level heading into the break.

Not long after the restart, the deadlock was finally broken as Alexander-Arnold delivered his first assist for Real Madrid, perfectly picking out Gonzalo Garcia inside the box, with the striker powering his header into the net for his third goal of the Club World Cup, and that strike would prove to be the all-important winner.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

There was a clear contrast in performance and style from Real Madrid in the first and second half, with their improvements in the second 45 ultimately leading them to the victory.

Los Blancos were very defensively passive in the first half, which allowed Juventus to strike effectively on the counter - largely due to Kenan Yildiz's driving runs and combinations with the forward line - but Real Madrid were far more aggressive in the second 45, which allowed them to quickly win the ball back and sustain attacks, while stopping Juventus from breaking forward.

This was evident for Real Madrid's opener and winning goal, as a Juventus headed clearance was quickly recovered by Alexander-Arnold, who produced a glorious assist - his first for Los Blancos - for Garcia to score once again at the Club World Cup.

That pattern remained for the rest of the match, as Juventus failed to truly threaten the Los Blancos defence, with Real Madrid controlling possession and ultimately securing a rather comfortable 1-0 victory.

REAL MADRID VS. JUVENTUS HIGHLIGHTS

Gonzalo Garcia goal vs. Juventus (54th min, Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus)



54' ⚽ GOAL! Gonzalo García gets the best of a header in the box and puts @realmadrid in the lead! ? Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #RMAJUV pic.twitter.com/T8AkpqItFC

Who needs Kylian Mbappe, Garcia scores again in the Club World Cup!

Vinicius Junior's cross is cleared only as far as Alexander-Arnold, and the full-back takes one touch and clips a delightful cross into the box.

The delivery perfectly picks out Garcia in the six yard box, and the striker powers his header past Michele Di Gregorio and into the back of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - FEDERICO VALVERDE

Alexander-Arnold and Garcia will likely take the headlines as they combined for the winning goal, but Valverde was the true man of the match for Real Madrid tonight.

The midfielder was absolutely everywhere for Real Madrid, from winning the ball back on three occasions to picking out five key passes - including one big chance.

Valverde was unfortunate not to also score his third goal in the competition, with several promising strikes on goal, but he excelled in every other department today.

REAL MADRID VS. JUVENTUS MATCH STATS

Possession: Real Madrid 57%-43% Juventus

Shots: Real Madrid 21-6 Juventus

Shots on target: Real Madrid 11-2 Juventus

Corners: Real Madrid 11-4 Juventus

Fouls: Real Madrid 11-5 Juventus

BEST STATS



?⭐️ 3 goals, 1 assists in 4 games at the FIFA Club World Cup. Gonzalo García, on fire under Xabi Alonso! First assist by Trent. ? pic.twitter.com/jL5aBn7hiI

WHAT NEXT?

Real Madrid's victory means they progress to the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup, where they will face the winners of Borussia Dortmund versus CF Monterrey.

As for Juventus, the Old Lady will have a brief break to recover from a long season before getting back into action in pre-season ahead of the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

