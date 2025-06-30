Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Women's European Championship clash between Switzerland Women and Norway Women, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Tournament hosts Switzerland Women will kick off their Women’s Euro 2025 campaign when they face Norway Women at St. Jakob-Park in Basel.

Switzerland and Norway will both be eyeing a place in the top two in Group A, which also features Finland and Iceland.

Match preview

Switzerland had to wait until 2017 to make their tournament debut, although their first appearance proved to be brief, as their four-point tally only proved good enough for third position.

Unfortunately for Switzerland, they actually regressed at the 2022 tournament, where they only mustered one point from three games in another group-stage exit.

La Nati will be hoping for better fortunes in their third appearance at the Euros, especially as they are hosting the competition for the first time.

However, they missed the chance to build confidence in their recent Nations League campaign, suffering automatic relegation after picking up just two points in a group that included Iceland, Norway and France.

They at least managed to end their eight-game winless run in Thursday’s commanding 4-1 win in a friendly against the Czech Republic, which came courtesy of goals from Riola Xhemaili, Geraldine Reuteler, Smilla Vallotto and Svenja Folmli.

Having failed to win their last four games against Norway (D1, L3), Switzerland will enter Wednesday’s fixture with hopes of recording their first head-to-head win since March 2016.

Norway are one of five previous winners competing at the tournament after they lifted the European Championship trophy in 1987 and 1993.

Unfortunately for Norway, they have experienced disappointment in the last two Women's Euros since they finished as runners-up in 2013.

They lost all three of their matches in the 2017 edition, before they suffered another group-stage elimination in 2022 after winning just once in three matches.

Norway come into the tournament on the back of an underwhelming Nations League campaign, where they won just two of their six games to finish in second place, although both of those wins did take place against Switzerland, including a 1-0 victory earlier this month.

However, Gemma Grainger's side were unable to build upon that result in their recent friendly with Sweden, which saw them fall to a 2-0 defeat after conceding two first-half goals.

Norway will be looking for an improvement in the attacking third in their opening game, having failed to score more than one goal in any of their last five matches.

Switzerland Women form (all competitions):

L L D L L W

Norway Women form (all competitions):

W D L D W L

Team News

Switzerland announced on Monday that Tottenham Hotspur defender has been ruled out of the tournament through injury.

Pia Sundhage could select a back five of Iman Beney, Viola Calligaris, Julia Stierli, Noelle Maritz and Nadine Riesen.

Arsenal midfielder Lia Walti is hoping to be fit to take her place in midfield after sitting out the friendly win over the Czech Republic.

As for Norway, defender Marthine Ostenstad was recently called into the squad as a replacement for the injured Guro Bergsvand.

Grainger is likely to select a back four comprising Thea Bjelde, Maren Mjelde, Tuva Hansen and Marit Lund.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Ada Hegerberg is likely to spearhead the Norway attacker, while Caroline Graham Hansen and Guro Reiten should provide support from wide areas.

Switzerland Women possible starting lineup:

Peng; Beney, Calligaris, Stierli, Maritz, Riesen; Reuteler, Walti, Vallotto; Folmli, Schertenleib

Norway Women possible starting lineup:

Fiskerstrand; Bjelde, Mjelde, Hansen, Lund; Boe Risa, Engen; Graham Hansen, Maanum, Reiten; Hegerberg

We say: Switzerland Women 1-2 Norway Women

Norway have struggled for consistency in recent times, but they will take confidence from the fact that they have already beaten Switzerland on two occasions this year, and with that in mind, we think they will do enough to collect all three points against the tournament hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



