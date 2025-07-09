Sports Mole previews Thursday's Women's European Championship clash between Finland Women and Switzerland Women, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

A place in the Women’s European Championship quarter-finals will be at stake when Switzerland Women take on Finland Women in Geneva on Thursday.

The two sides are sitting level on three points, knowing that only one team can join Group A winners Norway in the knockout rounds.

After failing to make it out of the group stage in 2017 and 2022, Switzerland are hoping to reach the European Championship knockout rounds for the first time.

They bounced back from a 2-1 defeat to Norway with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Iceland in Sunday’s outing in Bern.

The contest appeared to be heading towards a goalless scoreline until Geraldine Reuteler produced a composed finish to open the scoring in the 76th minute.

Substitute Alayah Pilgrim made sure of the win when she found the net with the aid of a deflection in the 90th minute, ending Switzerland’s five-game winless run at the Women’s Euros.

Boasting a slender goal difference advantage over Finland, Switzerland know they simply have to avoid defeat to progress to the quarter-finals, where they would play the winner of Group B.

While a draw would be enough, La Nati will be hoping to record back-to-back victories for the first time since they beat Turkey and Azerbaijan in the Women's Euros qualifying in July 2024.

Finland progressed to the knockout rounds in their first two experiences of the Women’s Euros in 2005 and 2009, but they have since suffered group-stage exits in their last two appearances in 2013 and 2022.

Thursday’s fixture will decide whether they will suffer another early exit, with Finland sitting in third place and behind Switzerland on goal difference.

Finland kicked off the 2025 tournament with a narrow 1-0 win over Iceland, before they produced a strong showing in Sunday’s meeting with Norway.

Oona Sevenius cancelled out Eva Nystrom’s early own goal to send the two sides into the break on level terms, and while Finland threatened to take the lead on a number of occasions, they were left with nothing to show for their efforts following Caroline Graham Hansen’s 84th-minute winner.

Finland will have to quickly pick themselves up for their final group game, knowing that only a win will be enough to secure second spot ahead of Switzerland.

They have tended to struggle in recent meetings with Switzerland, having failed to win any of their last four head-to-head matches since they recorded a 3-1 friendly victory in March 2012.

Switzerland forward Lia Wandeler is pushing for a starting spot after impressing in her substitute appearance against Iceland.

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic is an option to take on one of the wing-back roles, although Sundhage is likely to stick with a back five of Iman Beney, Viola Calligaris, Julia Stierli, Noelle Maritz and Nadine Riesen.

Geraldine Reuteler will continue to offer a key attacking threat, having scored three goals in her last five international appearances.

Meanwhile, Finland boss Marko Saloranta could stick with a back five of Emma Koivisto, Natalia Kuikka, Nystrom, Joanna Tynnila and Katariina Kosola.

Sanni Franssi came off the bench to play the final half hour against Norway, and the 30-year-old is now pushing for a recall for the final group game.

Sevenius should retain her place in the lineup after finding the net in her first start of the tournament on matchday two.

Switzerland Women possible starting lineup:

Peng; Beney, Calligaris, Stierli, Maritz, Riesen; Reuteler, Walti, Vallotto; Wandeler, Schertenleib

Finland Women possible starting lineup:

Koivunen; E.Koivisto, Kuikka, Nystrom, Tynnila, Kosola; Franssi, Siren, Summanen, Sevenius; Sallstrom

We say: Finland Women 1-2 Switzerland Women

The majority of those in attendance will be backing Switzerland, and we think that support could have an impact on a close match, which is why we believe the tournament hosts will edge out Finland to keep hold of second spot and advance to the knockout rounds.

