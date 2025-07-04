Sports Mole previews Sunday's Women's European Championship clash between Norway Women and Finland Women, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Norway Women and Finland Women will both be targeting back-to-back victories when they face off in Sunday's clash at the Stade de Tourbillon.

Finland edged out Iceland in the opening game of Women's Euro 2025, while Norway came from behind to beat tournament hosts Switzerland.

Match preview

Norway are looking to avoid a third consecutive group-stage exit after they suffered early exits in 2017 and 2022.

Their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds were given a boost by a narrow 2-1 victory over Switzerland on matchday one.

Ada Hegerberg scored in the opening stages of the second period to cancel out Nadine Riesen's first-half opener, before a Julia Stierli own goal quickly turned the game in Norway's favour.

Hegerberg missed the chance to extend Norway's advantage when she dragged her penalty wide of the goalkeeper's right post, but her miss did not prove costly as her side saw out the remainder of the contest to beat Switzerland for the third time in 2025.

Norway can now secure their place in the quarter-finals with a game to play, if they beat Finland on Sunday and Iceland fail to win in the group's other game.

If they are to collect all three points, Norway will have to record back-to-back wins for the first time since they put together a four-game winning run at the end of 2024.

Finland have failed to make it out of the group phase in their last two appearances at the European Championships in 2013 and 2022.

As a result, they are looking to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since their home tournament in 2009.

They are currently sitting alongside Norway on three points after recording a narrow 1-0 win over 10-player Iceland on matchday one.

Finland were made full use of their numerical advantage following Hildur Antonsdottir's 58th-minute red card, with Katariina Kosola going on to score the decisive goal to clinch all three points.

After claiming their first European Championship win since 2009, Finland know that another victory on Sunday will be enough to secure a place in the quarter-finals if Switzerland fail to beat Iceland.

They can take confidence from the fact that they have proven to be a tough team to beat in recent times, having lost just one of their previous seven internationals (W4, D2).

Norway Women Women's European Championship form:

W

Norway Women form (all competitions):

D L D W L W

Finland Women Women's European Championship form:

W

Finland Women form (all competitions):

D W W D L W

Team News

Norway boss Gemma Grainger may decide to stick with the same lineup that started Wednesday’s narrow win over Switzerland.

Defender Thea Bjelde will have to be careful with her challenges, knowing that she is one yellow card away from a suspension after picking up a caution on matchday one.

After scoring her 50th goal for Norway, Hegeberg will be looking to add to her impressive international tally when she leads the line against Finland.

Meanwhile, Finland boss Marko Saloranta will be reluctant to make changes to the team that edged out Iceland.

Targeting another clean sheet, Natalia Kuikka will continue her central defensive partnership with Eva Nystrom, who is treading a disciplinary tightrope after picking up a yellow card on Wednesday.

Leicester City’s Jutta Rantala could be given more minutes off the bench after making her return from a long-term injury as a late subsitute on matchday one.

Norway Women possible starting lineup:

Fiskerstrand; Bjelde, Mjelde, Hansen, Lund; Boe Risa, Engen; Maanum, Hansen, Reiten; Hegerberg

Finland Women possible starting lineup:

Koivunen; Koivisto, Kuikka, Nystrom, Tynnila; O. Siren, Summanen, Oling, Kosola; Franssi; Sallstrom

We say: Norway Women 2-1 Finland Women

Both teams will head into Sunday's contest in high spirits following their respective victories on matchday one, but on paper, Norway have a much stronger squad than Finland, and with that in mind, we think Grainger's side will do enough to record another narrow victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



