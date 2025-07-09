Sports Mole previews Thursday's Women's European Championship clash between Norway Women and Iceland Women, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Norway Women will attempt to maintain their perfect record at Women's Euro 2025 when they take on Iceland Women in Thursday's meeting at Arena Thun.

The two-time European champions have already won Group A, while Iceland have been eliminated following back-to-back defeats.

Match preview

After suffering consecutive group stage exits, Norway are currently looking forward to competing in the Women's Euros knockout rounds for the first time since 2013.

Norway sealed their place in the quarter-finals with successive 2-1 victories, including a successful outing against tournament hosts Switzerland on matchday one.

After coming from behind to beat Switzerland, they looked set to play out a 1-1 draw in Sunday's clash with Finland, before Caroline Graham Hansen lofted her attempted cross in off the far post to net an 84th-minute winner.

The win, combined with Switzerland's victory over Iceland, proved enough for Norway to secure top spot with a game to play, meaning they will face the runners-up from Group B in the first quarter-final next Wednesday.

As it stands, they look set to face Italy in Geneva for a semi-final spot, although Spain and Portugal could still finish in second place in Group B.

While they may have one eye on the last eight, Norway still have a job to do in their final group game against the Netherlands, as they look to record three consecutive victories at the European Championships for the first time since 2013.

In contrast to their opponents, Iceland have experienced a disappointing group stage, having been eliminated with a game to play in Group A.

Ten-player Iceland fell to a 1-0 loss in their opening game against Finland, before they were beaten 2-0 in Sunday's meeting with Switzerland.

The contest appeared to be heading towards a draw until Geraldine Reuteler broke the deadlock in the 76th minute, before Alayah Pilgrim netted a second in the closing stages to condemn Iceland to a third consecutive group stage exit at the European Championships.

Iceland will be particularly disappointed that they are one of three teams that are yet to score in the 2025 tournament, giving them something to aim for in their final group game, even if they only have pride to play for.

They will also be looking to claim their first victory at the Women's Euros since recording a narrow 1-0 win over the Netherlands in the 2013 competition.

Thorsteinn Halldorsson's side have already played Norway on two occasions in their recent Nations League campaign, playing out a goalless scoreline at home, before drawing 1-1 in May's away meeting.

Norway Women Women's European Championship form:

W W

Norway Women form (all competitions):

L D W L W W

Iceland Women Women's European Championship form:

L L

Iceland Women form (all competitions):

D D L W L L

Team News

Norway head coach Gemma Grainger could be tempted to ring the changes with top spot already secured in Group A.

Maren Mjelde, Signa Gaupset, Lisa Naalsund and Celine Bizet are among those who could come into the starting lineup for the final group game.

Manchester United forward Elisabeth Terland may also be given the chance to make her first start of the tournament if Ada Hegerberg is rested ahead of the quarter-finals.

As for Iceland, Hildur Antonsdottir could return to the starting XI after serving a one-match ban following her red card on matchday one.

Saedis Heidarsdottir is in line to replace Gudny Arnadottir, who was forced off in the first half of the 2-0 defeat to Switzerland.

Leicester City forward Hlin Eiriksdottir is an option to feature in the forward line alongside Sveindis Jonsdottir and Sandra Jessen, with Iceland still searching for their first goal of the tournament.

Norway Women possible starting lineup:

Fiskerstrand; Bjelde, Harviken, Mjelde, Lund; Gaupset, Naalsund, Engen; Bizet, Reiten, Terland

Iceland Women possible starting lineup:

Runarsdottir, Heidarsdottir, Viggosdottir, Sigurdardottir, Arnardottir; Johannsdottir, Vilhjalmsdottir, Antonsdottir; Eirksdottir, Jonsdottir, Jessen

We say: Norway Women 2-0 Iceland Women

Norway are likely to make changes for the final group game, but while there is a risk of a drop-off in performance levels, we think those that come into the side will be hungry to finish the group stage with a perfect record, and believe they will take three points off an Iceland side that have struggled in the final third this tournament.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



