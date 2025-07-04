Sports Mole previews Sunday's Women's European Championship clash between Switzerland Women and Iceland Women, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

On Sunday, tournament hosts Switzerland Women will play their second group game of Women's Euro 2025 when they lock horns with Iceland Women in Bern.

Switzerland fell to a 2-1 defeat in their opener against Norway, while 10-player Iceland were narrowly beaten in their first match against Finland.

Match preview

Switzerland would have been bitterly disappointed to start their home tournament with a defeat, especially as they took a slender lead into half time of Wednesday's meeting with Norway.

However, Nadine Riesen saw her opener cancelled out by Ada Hegerberg, before a Julia Stierli own goal handed Norway the lead before the hour mark.

Switzerland were given a reprieve when Hegerberg dragged her penalty wide in the 70th minute, but they were unable to take advantage of that penalty miss, as they failed in their quest to carve out a late equaliser.

As a result, Switzerland will know they have work to do in their next two games if they are to avoid a third consecutive group stage exit.

They will be aware that a defeat on Sunday will end their quarter-final hopes if Finland beats Norway in the group's other game.

Switzerland's hopes of taking all three points from Sunday's contest may be dampened by the fact they have won just one of their previous 10 matches (D2, L7).

Iceland are battling to avoid a third consecutive group stage exit after failing to take anything from their tournament opener against Finland.

The contest was finely poised when Hildur Antonsdottir was sent off in the 58th minute for two bookable offences, handing Finland a numerical advantage for the remainder of the contest.

Iceland were unable to keep their opponents at bay, conceding in the 70th minute as they fell to a 1-0 defeat that extends their winless run at European Championships to six matches.

Thorsteinn Halldorsson's side have now won just one of their previous 12 matches (D5, L6), with that period of results including two Nations League matches against Sunday's opponents.

They played out a goalless away draw with Switzerland in February, before they fought back from 3-1 down to rescue a 3-3 draw in April's return fixture.

Iceland will now be targeting a victory to boost their hopes of reaching the knockout stage for the first time since 2013, while they will be aware that a defeat would result in their elimination if Norway beat Finland.

Switzerland Women Women's European Championship form:

L

Switzerland Women form (all competitions):

L D L L W L

Iceland Women Women's European Championship form:

L

Iceland Women form (all competitions):

D D D L W L

Team News

Despite seeing her side lose to Norway, Pia Sundhage may decide to keep faith with the back five of Iman Beney, Viola Calligaris, Stierli, Noelle Maritz and Reisen.

Barcelona’s Sydney Schertenleib is pushing for a starting berth after making a bright substitute appearance in Wednesday’s defeat.

After picking up a booking on matchday one, Smilla Vallotto is already treading a disciplinary tightrope, knowing that another yellow would result in a one-match suspension.

As for Iceland, West Ham United’s Dagny Brynjarsdottir could replace Antonsdottir, who is suspended following her dismissal in the first group game.

Captain Glodis Viggosdottir is looking to prove her fitness after being forced off at half time against Finland due to illness.

Agla Maria Albertsdottir came off the bench to play the majority of the second half on Wednesday, and she is now pushing for a place in the front three against Switzerland.

Switzerland Women possible starting lineup:

Peng; Beney, Calligaris, Stierli, Maritz, Reisen; Reuteler, Walti, Vallotto; Schertenleib, Xhemaili

Iceland Women possible starting lineup:

Runarsdottir; Arnadottir, Viggosdottir, Sigurdardottir, Arnardottir; Johanssdottir, Brynjarsdottir, Vilhjalmsdottir; Albertsdottir, Jonsdottir, Jensen

We say: Switzerland Women 1-1 Iceland Women

Switzerland and Iceland will both be targeting three points in Sunday's fixture, but the two teams have found wins hard to come by in recent times, and with that in mind, we think they could cancel one another out in a score draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



