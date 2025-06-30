Sports Mole previews Wednesday's J1 League clash between Vissel Kobe and Sanfrecce Hiroshima, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to continue their impressive unbeaten streak, Vissel Kobe welcome Sanfrecce Hiroshima to NOEVIR Stadium in the J1 League on Wednesday night.

Ushi are aiming to return to winning ways following a draw last time out, whilst Sanfre are desperate to put defeat on home soil behind them.

Match preview

After a four-game winning run across the J1 League and Emperor Cup between the end of May and the middle of June, Vissel Kobe concluded their June schedule with a frustrating share of the spoils at the base of Avispa Fukuoka last time out.

Despite managing a total of 11 shots compared to the hosts' three, Ushi were unable to breach the net of the opposition's goalkeeper, meaning that they were forced to split the points in a top-flight contest for the first time since a draw against Kyoto Sanga on February 26.

In the midst of a four-game unbeaten run in the top flight, Vissel Kobe are currently occupying fourth spot in the J1 League standings ahead of a midweek clash versus Sanfrecce, four points behind pace-setting Kashima Antlers at the summit of the rankings.

Netting just 27 goals across 21 top-flight fixtures to date, Ushi are hardly the most potent threat in front of goal, however Taisei Miyashiro is certainly a star at the top of the pitch, with the 25-year-old providing nine goal contributions in 17 appearances to date during the 2025 calendar.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima come into this fixture looking to avenge a worrying result on home soil on Saturday afternoon, when a brilliant brace from Mateus was enough to secure maximum points for mid-table dwellers Nagoya Grampus in Edion Peace Wing Stadium.

Losing two of their last four top-flight matches, Sanfre's hopes of competing for their first J1 League title in a decade are beginning to peter out, meaning that a positive result versus Vissel on Wednesday night is key to their 2025 objectives on the domestic scene.

With still a good chunk of the campaign remaining, Sanfrecce are currently sitting in fifth spot in the top-flight rankings, five points behind league-leading Kashima Antlers having played a game fewer than the majority of their title rivals at this stage.

Conceding only 17 goals across 21 J1 League matches this term, Sanfre possess the meanest defensive record in the entire division, with goalkeeper Keisuke Osako hoping to keep his eighth clean sheet of the term on Wednesday night at Vissel Kobe.

Vissel Kobe J1 League form:

WLWWWD

Vissel Kobe form (all competitions):

LWWWWD

Sanfrecce Hiroshima J1 League form:

WWLDWL

Sanfrecce Hiroshima form (all competitions):

LWWDWL

Team News

After keeping a shutout on the road last time out, Vissel Kobe should stick with a centre-back pairing of Matheus Thuler and Tetsushi Yamakawa.

A number of attacking players will be pushing for starts after Ushi failed to find the net on the weekend, including Erik and Koya Yuruki.

Bagging a late consolation for Sanfrecce last time out, right wing-back Naoto Arai should start once again for Wednesday's visitors.

At the age of 19, Yotaro Nakajima made a positive impression off the bench on the weekend and could be handed a rare start here.

Vissel Kobe possible starting lineup:

Maekawa; Sakai, Yamakawa, Thuler, Nagato; Ogihara, Ideguchi, Miyashiro; Iino, Hirose, Sasaki

Sanfrecce Hiroshima possible starting lineup:

Osako; Nakano, Araki, Sasaki; Arai, Higashi, Kawabe, Nakamura; Kato, Germain, Kinoshita

We say: Vissel Kobe 2-1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima

With the advantage on home soil, Vissel Kobe should be confident of extending their unbeaten run in J1 League to five matches.

Sanfrecce struggled in surprising fashion at their own patch last time out and are set to endure back-to-back defeats in the top flight.

