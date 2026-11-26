MEWA Arena will be the backdrop for a six-pointer in the lower reaches of the Bundesliga table, when Mainz 05 host relegation-threatened Union Berlin on Saturday.

Die Nullfunfer are desperate to avoid a sixth defeat on the bounce, while Die Eisernen are searching for their first win in six games.

Match preview

Urs Fischer rescued Mainz when he took the reins midway through last season, but his team are at risk of being dragged into a fight for their survival this time around.

Die Nullfunfer were downed 3-1 by Augsburg last Sunday, falling three goals behind before finding a way through via substitute Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer.

That defeat has left Fischer's side 13th in the Bundesliga table with just 10 points from their 10 matches, a tally that has the club sitting just three points above 16th-placed Schalke 04 - and their 17th-placed opponents - in the relegation zone.

Mainz arrive for Saturday's clash having lost each of their past five matches across all competitions, conceding 14 goals in the process with defending that the manager described as "Slapstick."

To make matters worse, the hosts have failed to win any of their five home matches this term, losing four times and drawing once - a goalless stalemate with SC Paderborn on August 29.

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Meanwhile, Mauro Lustrinelli's Union have endured a dire campaign so far and are languishing in the relegation zone, but they are far from doomed ahead of their trip to Mainz.

Die Eisernen are currently 17th with seven points after 10 games, level with 16th-placed Schalke in the relegation playoff spot and within three point of Paderborn, FC Koln and Mainz - though their goal-difference makes it improbable for them to climb out of the bottom three this weekend.

Lustrinelli's side were hammered 5-1 by RB Leipzig last Saturday, letting four goals in during a poor second half after heading into the break on level terms thanks to Michel Aebischer's equaliser.

That disappointment extended the Berliners' winless run to six games across all competitions, a stretch that features three defeats and three matches in which they have failed to score.

Saturday's visitors have fared even worse on the road in 2026-27, losing four of their last five away games - each without finding the back of the net - conceding a worrisome 18 goals.

Mainz 05 Bundesliga form:

Mainz 05 form (all competitions):

Union Berlin Bundesliga form:

Union Berlin form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Rene Nijhuis/Alamy Live News

Mainz will be without the versatile Dominik Kohr this weekend as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury, so expect to see Kacper Potulski, Danny da Costa and Stefan Posch start in Fischer's back three.

Elsewhere, right-sided forward Silas is closing in on return to action after spending eight months out due to a fractured tibia and fibula, though he remains a doubt for Saturday.

If the 28-year-old is unavailable, Sheraldo Becker and Phillip Tietz will start up top, supported by Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Nadiem Amiri.

As for Union, they are missing a concerning number of defenders, including centre-backs Zeno Van Den Bosch (suspended for accumulating yellow cards), Stanley Nsoki (calf), and Felix Uduokhai (thigh), not to mention that right-back Josip Juranovic is sidelined due to illness and left-back Andrik Markgraf remains out with a knee injury.

In their absence, Marvin Friedrich and Leopold Querfeld look set to operate at the heart of the visiting backline, flanked by full-backs Christopher Trimmel and Derrick Kohn.

Further forward, wingers Livan Burcu and Robert Skov are both injured, while midfielder Rani Khedira is unavailable after feeling physical discomfort following the loss to RB Leipzig.

Thankfully for the capital club, Kastriot Imeri, Andras Schafer and Michel Aebischer should be on hand to start in the centre of the park, lining up behind Oliver Burke and Andrej Ilic.

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Zentner; Potulski, Da Costa, Posch; Sano; Caci, Mwene; Konigsdorffer, Amiri; Becker, Tietz

Union Berlin possible starting lineup:

Ronnow; Trimmel, Friedrich, Querfeld, Kohn; Kemlein; Imeri, Schafer, Aebischer; Burke, Ilic

We say: Mainz 05 1-1 Union Berlin

Mainz will be desperate to avoid yet another defeat, and while that aim could be realised against their fellow strugglers, a win seems unlikely due to their dire record on home turf.

Union have been particularly poor on the road this season, and their lacklustre defending means they will realistically need to score at least once to prevent a loss.

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