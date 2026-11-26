Relegation-zone Angers SCO host RC Lens in Ligue 1 on Saturday at Stade Raymond Kopa.

Angers sit 17th on the the Ligue 1 table with eight points after Sunday’s 4-0 defeat at Paris FC, while 11th-placed Lens, on 14 points, are playing under their third head coach of the season.

Match preview

Les Scoistes have won two of their 11 league games under Stephane Gilli, who replaced Alexandre Dujeux on June 9 after Dujeux resigned and moved to Lorient.

Their last six league results read lost, lost, drawn, lost, lost, lost, a stretch in which Angers have scored three goals and conceded 18.

Angers held Paris FC goalless for the first 46 minutes on Sunday, then conceded four second-half goals, two of them within 10 minutes of the restart.

Gilli returned to Stade Jean Bouin as a former Paris FC head coach, and his plan to smother their short passing worked only until Patrick Zabi opened the scoring in the 47th minute.

Amine El Ouazzani and Prosper Peter lead the club with two league goals each, and only nine have been scored in 11 games.

Angers have collected four points from six home league games, winning once and drawing once, with a 0-0 draw against Lorient on October 25 the highlight.

Gilli said after the 2-0 home defeat to Nice on November 8 that he felt he was repeating the same message after every match.

Angers have lost each of their last six Ligue 1 meetings with Lens, including a 5-1 defeat at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on March 20 in which Lanroy Machine scored their only goal.

© Imago

Les Sang et Or turned to Didier Digard on November 13, three days after sacking interim head coach Yannick Cahuzac, who had replaced Dino Toppmoller on September 15.

Cahuzac lost his job six days after a 9-1 home defeat to Como in the Champions League, a result that still hangs over the squad.

Digard’s first game ended in a 1-1 home draw with Toulouse on November 21, Michael Cuisance equalising from a Thauvin assist, and his first away trip brought a 3-1 defeat at RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Lens have won four, drawn two and lost five of their 11 league games, scoring 18 and conceding 16, and they have not kept a single clean sheet.

Their 35 goals conceded in all competitions, 16 in the league and 19 in the Champions League, is the worst total among clubs in Europe’s five major leagues.

Their away league record reads one win, one draw and three defeats, the win being a 3-1 victory at Troyes on October 17.

Lens are winless in five games in all competitions, with the last victory a 2-1 home win over Paris FC on October 24.

Florian Thauvin, 33, has five goals and eight assists in the league, and he scored twice in Lens’ 2-1 win at Angers on November 30, 2025.

Opta data showed after Leipzig that Thauvin has lost 15 of his 17 Champions League appearances, and Lens are 33rd in the league phase with three points from five games.

Lens have won their last three visits to Stade Raymond Kopa, by 2-1 in November 2022, 1-0 in August 2024 and 2-1 last season.

Angers Ligue 1 form:

Lens Ligue 1 form:

Lens form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Buzzi

Gilli had only two absentees at Wednesday’s training session, goalkeeper Melvin Zinga with a shoulder problem and midfielder Bane Diatta with an ankle injury, while Joseph Kalulu was back after cutting short Tuesday’s session.

Jordan Lefort should return after a one-match suspension, and El Ouazzani is available again after missing two games, which could push Usman Simbakoli, who made his first start of the season at Paris FC, back to the bench.

For the visitors, Ruben Aguilar, hurt against Toulouse, is out alongside Odsonne Edouard, who has had adductor surgery, and Maik Nawrocki, who has a ruptured cruciate ligament.

Cuisance missed the Leipzig game through illness and remains a doubt, while Abdallah Sima, back from a thigh injury, and Ismaelo Ganiou, back from meniscus surgery, are available again.

Angers possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Arcus, Camara, Lefort, Kalulu; Belkebla, Van den Boomen; Belkhdim, Sbai, El Ouazzani; Peter

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Todibo, Baidoo, Ganiou; Abdulhamid, Haidara, Titraoui, Udol; Thauvin, Hazard; Sima

We say: Angers 1-2 Lens

Lens have conceded in all 11 league games this season, so Angers, with El Ouazzani back from injury, should find at least one chance against a defence that has let in 35 goals across all competitions.

Angers have scored only two goals in their last five league games, failing to score in four of them, which is why the hosts are unlikely to take more than one.

The visitors’ away record of one win in five is a genuine concern, but a first league win since October 24 looks the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.