After returning to the top six of the League One table with a midweek victory, Bradford City will head to Adams Park to take on Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The visitors sit sixth and within touching distance of the top two, while their hosts find themselves 15th on the back of a loss and a draw.

Match preview

Wycombe Wanderers return to action at Adams Park on Saturday with the hopes of kickstarting a climb up the League One table in the midst of a disappointing run.

They spent the first five games of 2026-27 under Michael Duff, who now leads the visitors, going winless before he was replaced by Tom Hounsell who oversaw an upturn in form.

The Chairboys won three, drew one and lost one of their first five league outings under the new boss but have since put one more notch in the wins column in five further third-tier matches.

That came at home to Burton Albion alongside an FA Cup victory, before Hounsell's men lost a dramatic game to Oxford United last weekend, having led 3-0 through Jayden Wareham, Malik Mothersille and Aaron Morley and been reduced to 10 men with Dan Casey and Luke Leahy sent off before the hosts scored four goals in the final 20 minutes to snatch all three points.

Left wounded by that result, and now on the back of a midweek 1-1 draw with strugglers Bromley, Wycombe Wanderers find themselves 15th and will be keen to put another positive run together beginning with a home win at the weekend.

© Iconsport / Every Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy

They meet a former boss who arrives at Adams Park in search of back-to-back victories as Bradford City manager to strengthen their standing in the playoff places.

Braford City's 2026-27 has also been a mixed one thus far, having built on their 2024-25 promotion and 2025-26 playoff loss in League One with a fast start under Graham Alexander, who departed in September, leaving them on 15 points from seven games.

Duff has since taken charge and overseen seven league matches, with the Bantams winning two, drawing four and losing one of those while keeping five clean sheets to move onto a league-high tally of 10 for the season in 15 League One matches.

Following consecutive dominant cup victories, winning 7-0 and 4-0, and a 2-2 draw against Doncaster Rovers, the Bantams headed into a second straight Yorkshire Derby on Tuesday at home to Barnsley and dished out a 3-0 beating as Stephen Humphrys scored a brace and Jake Beesley added a late third from the spot.

Now back in the top six after a blip in the early stages under Duff, while boasting the league's best defensive record and having scored 16 goals in their last four matches to begin to remedy their attacking struggles, Bradford City will bid to make it consecutive wins on Saturday to close in on the automatic promotion spots.

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

W D D W L D

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

D D W W L D

Bradford City League One form:

W D D L D W

Bradford City form (all competitions):

W L W W D W

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Wycombe Wanderers will remain without Armando Quitirna, Ewan Henderson and Danny Ings through injuries.

Dan Casey and Luke Leahy are back in contention after suspensions for their red cards against Oxford, though, and Casey should rejoin Connor Taylor at the back.

Wareham will continue to lead the line, having scored eight goals in 11 league appearances so far this season, while Caolan Boyd-Munce could again join Cauley Woodrow and Malik Mothersille in support with Fred Onyedinma having missed the last three matches.

Bradford City will field a similar starting XI from the 3-0 midweek win over Barnsley, with Bobby Pointon, Tyreik Wright and George Lapslie sidelined by injuries and key midfielder Antoni Sarcevic also set to miss out again.

They are without Ibou Touray, though, as he is suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards, and he may be replaced by Corey O'Keeffe or Josh Neufville, who has returned in the last two games after an injury layoff.

Macaulay Gillesphey got the nod over George Pratt in midweek at the back and should again join Aden Baldwin and Matthew Pennington, while Humphrys will lead the line after Tuesday's brace and Beesley and Nick Powell will battle to come in in place of Will Swan and Adam Phillips.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Grimmer, Taylor, Casey, Hagelskjaer; Morley, Scowen; Mothersille, Woodrow, Boyd-Munce; Wareham

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Pennington, Baldwin, Gillesphey; Neufville, Connolly, Morgan, O'Keeffe; Swan, Humphrys, Phillips

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 Bradford City

Bradford City are showing signs of returning to their best after a slow start under Duff, particularly improving their attacking output in recent weeks while maintaining League One's best defensive record, and we back them to come out on top against a Wycombe side lacking momentum.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.