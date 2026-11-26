SC Paderborn's clash with visitors Schalke 04 on Saturday at Home Deluxe Arena will be crucial in the Bundesliga's relegation battle.

Sitting 15th with 10 points, the hosts are only above 16th-placed Schalke by three points, and a defeat could leave them as low as 17th by the end of matchweek 11.

Match preview

The relegation battle looks set to be intense, as while last-placed Borussia Monchengladbach are stranded in 18th, only three points separate 17th from 13th.

Paderborn are one place above the league's relegation playoff spot following their 4-0 loss against Bayer Leverkusen on November 21.

That was their first defeat in five Bundesliga games, though the club drew three times in that period, with their only triumph a 1-0 win against Hamburger SV on October 24.

The hosts have failed to score in three of their last four games in all competitions, and they conceded as many goals in their past two clashes (six) as they had in their prior six contests.

Head coach Ralf Kettemann will be pleased by his side's home record given they have won two of their five top-flight fixtures at Home Deluxe Arena while only being beaten twice.

© Iconsport / Swen Pfortner, dpa, PictureAlliance

Schalke could view their goalless stalemate with Stuttgart on November 21 positively, especially as it arrested a four-match losing streak.

However, it would be understandable if boss Miron Muslic was feeling pressure given he has failed to oversee a victory in eight games, with his side losing on five occasions.

The visitors might take comfort from the fact they have beaten their hosts in their two most recent meetings, the latest of which was a 3-2 success in the 2. Bundesliga in April 2024.

Die Knappen rank 18th in the division for goals scored (five), though only Borussia Dortmund (seven), Bayern Munich (10) and Freiburg (10) have conceded fewer times (11).

Schalke's form on the road has been poor considering they are winless in their last four away outings, suffering three losses.

SC Paderborn Bundesliga form:

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SC Paderborn form (all competitions):

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L

Schalke 04 Bundesliga form:

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Schalke 04 form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Ralf Treese/DeFodi Images

Paderborn will be unable to call upon defenders Marcel Hoffmeier (muscle) and Nyamekye Awortwie-Grant (ankle), as well as forward Timur Gayret (knee).

Jano ter Horst, Tjark Scheller and Mattes Hansen have been regulars in the backline, and they are set to protect goalkeeper Nahuel Noll.

Stefano Marino and Marvin Pieringer are likely to be trusted as a front two, and they will be keen to improve upon their tallies of two and one league goal respectively.

Schalke's absentee list is extensive, with defender Timo Becker, midfielder Ron Schallenberg and forward Emil Hojlund three of seven injured stars.

Vitalie Becker will start in the backline, Soufian El-Faouzi is likely to anchor the middle of the pitch and Moussa Sylla is certain to lead the frontline.

SC Paderborn possible starting lineup:

Noll; Ter Horst, Scheller, Hansen; Curda, Baack, Castaneda, Vidovic, Obermair; Marino, Pieringer

Schalke 04 possible starting lineup:

Karius; Ebimbe, Katic, Kurucay, Becker; El-Faouzi, Ljubicic; Hwang, Karaman, Aouchiche; Sylla

We say: SC Paderborn 1-1 Schalke 04

While both teams have significantly struggled for results lately, it is impossible for both teams to lose on Saturday.

Perhaps the most likely outcome is a stalemate, especially as neither have proven to be particularly productive in the final third.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.