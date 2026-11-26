Coming off a three-week break from competitive action, Academico de Viseu and Alverca meet at Estadio do Fontelo on Saturday evening in what will be their first-ever encounter in Portugal's top flight.

The hosts occupy sixth place in the Primeira Liga table, eight points and five positions ahead of their visitors, who are four points above the relegation play-off spot.

Match preview

Academico de Viseu have made an encouraging return to the top flight after a 37-year absence, having collected six wins from their opening 11 league fixtures (D2, L3), scoring 15 times and conceding 13 at the other end.

Bruno Pinheiro's side, who failed to record a victory in any of their first four outings this term, enjoyed a particularly impressive spell between September 6 and November 1, winning six consecutive league matches, including a famous triumph away to Sporting Lisbon on October 25.

However, that winning run in the top flight came to an end last time out, when the Viseu club suffered a 1-0 defeat to Nacional in Funchal after conceding a late winner to Matchoi Djalo.

The result also means Academico have now alternated between defeats and victories across their last five matches in all competitions, including cup losses to lower-division Fatima in the Taca de Portugal and Primeira Liga champions Porto in the Taca da Liga.

Returning from a three-week hiatus, the Viseu club will be glad to be back at Fontelo, where they have won each of their last three matches, beating Vitoria de Guimaraes, Estoril Praia and Rio Ave by 2-1 scorelines after losing their opening two fixtures at the ground this term.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Like the hosts, Alverca also started the campaign slowly, failing to record a victory in any of their opening five fixtures, but enjoyed a three-match winning run between September 12 and October 12, beating Nacional, Rio Ave and Famalicao.

However, the Ribatejo club have slipped back into familiar struggles, having since gone winless in four matches across all competitions, starting with a Taca de Portugal elimination at the hands of second-tier Tondela before suffering narrow league defeats against Arouca and Benfica.

Sergio Ferreira's team then drew 1-1 with Casa Pia in their most recent outing, with Ian Luccas finding the net in the 66th minute to rescue a point, while the goal ended a three-match run without scoring.

Two wins from their last three league games on the road suggest Alverca have also held their own away from home, although they have been vulnerable when not at their best, losing three of their five away league outings this season.

There is also little to draw from history, given the Ribatejo club are without a victory in their previous three meetings with Academico, losing twice in that spell, although their most recent visit to Viseu ended in a 2-2 draw in February 2025 in Liga 2.



Academico de Viseu Primeira Liga form:

Academico de Viseu form (all competitions):

Alverca Primeira Liga form:

Alverca form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

With no reported injury or suspension concerns, Academico head coach Pinheiro could retain a similar lineup to the one that featured against Nacional, with goalkeeper Ewerton shielded by the defensive quartet of Anthony Correia, Nikolaos Michelis, Robinho and Miguel Angel Brau.

Andre Clovis has scored five of the Viseu club's 15 league goals this season and also provided an assist, with the Brazilian expected to lead the line here.

Alverca could be without Rayan Lucas, who remains a doubt after suffering another setback with his left knee, although the midfielder has returned to integrated training.

Nabil Touaizi is also expected to miss out after suffering a relapse of a right-calf injury, while Bastien Meupiyou and Sabit Abdulai remain sidelined following knee surgery.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Noah Raveyre is another absentee, with his return expected in early December.



Academico de Viseu possible starting lineup:

Ewerton; Robinho, Correia, Michelis, Brau; L Silva, Messeguem; Guilherme, Kahraman, Mortimer; Clovis

Alverca possible starting lineup:

Mendes; Boyan, Gomez, James; Spencer, I Luccas, Gui, Chissumba; Chiquinho, Camara, Figueiredo

We say: Academico de Viseu 1-0 Alverca

Academico have struggled to find the net in recent weeks, but their overall league form and stronger position in the table make them worthy favourites against an Alverca side that have scored just once in their last four matches, so a home victory looks plausible.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.