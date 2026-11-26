Real Betis will be bidding to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they resume domestic affairs at home to Rayo Vallecano on Saturday afternoon.

The Seville outfit lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides 21 victories to Rayo's 13, while 16 of their 50 previous matches have finished all square.

Match preview

Real Betis will enter this weekend's match off the back of a 2-0 win over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League, with the result leaving them sixth in the overall table, claiming 12 points from their five games in the league stage of the tournament.

Manuel Pellegrini's side boast a record of eight wins, three draws and two defeats from their 13 league matches this season, with 27 points leaving them in fourth spot in the La Liga table, five points ahead of fifth-placed Real Sociedad.

Real Betis are only four points behind third-placed Atletico Madrid, but they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sevilla in the Seville derby last weekend.

El Glorioso were last victorious in the league on November 8, beating Elche 2-0, while their last defeat at this level was a 5-2 home reverse to Barcelona on October 17.

Real Betis will be in Copa del Rey action against CD Extremadura on December 1 before facing Atletico Madrid in La Liga ahead of their next Champions League fixture with Como.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Rayo, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of successive defeats to Real Sociedad and Valencia in Spain's top flight, and it has been a tough season to date for the capital outfit.

Benat San Jose's side have a record of three wins, three draws and six defeats from their 12 matches to sit in 16th spot in the division on 12 points, level on points with 18th-placed Getafe.

Rayo have the third-worst away record in Spain's top flight this season, picking up just two points from six matches, which is a concern ahead of this game.

Los Franjirrojos have actually drawn their last four matches against Real Betis, while they have not been beaten by the Seville outfit since September 2023.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the corresponding game during the 2025-26 campaign, and it was also 1-1 when they locked horns in the same stadium in December 2024.

Real Betis La Liga form:

Real Betis form (all competitions):

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Real Betis remain without the services of Facundo Bernal through suspension, while Dani Ceballos, Giovani Lo Celso, Iker Losada and Jose Morante are out through injury.

Cucho Hernandez scored twice against Slovan Bratislava on his return from injury on Tuesday evening, and the 27-year-old is now set to come in for his first league appearance since the middle of October.

Antony and Isco are both set to retain their spots in the final third of the field, while Pablo Fornals is likely to be joined by Marc Roca in the middle of the midfield.

As for Rayo, Augusto Batalla, Luiz Felipe and Oscar Valentin are out through injury, but the capital outfit have no fresh fitness concerns.

Sergio Camello has been in strong form this season, scoring seven times in 13 appearances, and the 25-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

There could also be another spot at centre-forward for Randy Nteka despite the fact that the 28-year-old is still waiting for his first goal of the campaign.

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Bellerin, Bartra, Natan, Garcia; Fornals, Roca; Antony, Isco, Ezzalzouli; Hernandez

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Audero; Ratiu, Lejeune, Sadick, Tsiaishvili; Palazon, Ciss, Lopez, De Frutos; Nteka, Camello

We say: Real Betis 2-0 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo have found it difficult on their travels this season, and we are expecting Real Betis to secure all three points even though their preparation time for the match will be short.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.