Barcelona have revealed that Alejandro Balde suffered "a mild strain in his right ankle" during Wednesday's Champions League clash with Sabah.

Balde was handed a rare start against Sabah in the European Cup, but he had to leave the field in the 64th minute of the contest due to an ankle issue.

Barcelona have revealed that the Spain international suffered "a mild strain", but it is still possible that he could be involved in Sunday's La Liga match with Deportivo La Coruna.

“First-team player Alejandro Balde has a mild sprain in his right ankle. He is not ruled out for this Sunday’s match against RC Deportivo. His availability will depend on his recovery," read a statement from Barcelona.

It has been a frustrating campaign for Balde, who has only made six appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants.

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Balde suffered ankle injury during Champions League clash with Sabah

The defender has only featured for 100 minutes in Spain's top flight this season, while he has played 88 minutes of football in the Champions League.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Balde's future ahead of the January transfer window, with the left-back potentially being allowed to leave.

Manchester United continue to be linked with the 23-year-old, who has a contract at Camp Nou until the end of the 2027-28 campaign.

A loan move is most likely, should Balde move on in January, but a permanent departure has not been ruled out at this stage.

© Iconsport / Javier Borrego/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Yamal set to return for Barcelona against Deportivo

Barcelona are set to welcome Lamine Yamal back into their squad on Sunday, with the Spain international expected to recover from the ankle issue that ruled him out of the clash with Sabah.

Andreas Christensen and Rodri could also potentially return from injuries, but Xavi Espart and Roony Bardghji remain on the sidelines, while Fermin Lopez will be unavailable for selection through suspension.