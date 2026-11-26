Barcelona will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday afternoon.
The Catalan giants remain top of the La Liga table on 36 points, three points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their contest with Deportivo, who are 12th in the division.
Xavi Espart
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: Unknown
Espart is out for another three weeks or so due to an ankle injury; the youngster faces a battle to be unavailable before the winter break in Spain.
Lamine Yamal
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: November 29 (vs. Deportivo)
Yamal missed out against Sabah in the Champions League on Wednesday due to a minor ankle injury, but he is expected to be fit for this match.
Roony Bardghji
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Bardghji was expected to leave Barcelona on loan during the summer transfer window before the news broke that he had suffered a torn ACL, which will sideline him for a significant period.
Andreas Christensen
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Calf
Possible return date: November 29 (vs. Deportivo)
Christensen needs to be assessed ahead of the game with Deportivo, as the centre-back has recently been on the sidelines with a calf injury.
Rodri
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: November 29 (vs. Deportivo)
Rodri sustained a hamstring injury during the team's recent Champions League clash against Aston Villa, but he could be back on the field this weekend.
Alejandro Balde
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: Unknown
Balde is facing a period on the sidelines with an ankle injury that he sustained during Barcelona's Champions League clash with Sabah on Wednesday.
BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST
Fermin Lopez
Status: Out
Possible return date: December 5 (vs. Celta Vigo)
Fermin is suspended for Barcelona's next two league matches due to the red card that he was issued in the team's league game with Villarreal last time out.