Manchester United reportedly remain open to selling Marcus Rashford in January if they receive a suitable offer for the forward.

Rashford spent last season on loan at Barcelona, and it appeared that his future lay away from Old Trafford after he fell out with former manager Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd publicly backed his reintegration into the squad after Barcelona opted against signing him permanently, but the England international has so far cut a disappointing figure.

Rashford has made six Premier League appearances this season, starting four of them, but is yet to register a goal or assist.

With Mauricio Pochettino looking to reshape the attacking line-up in his own image, Rashford could once again find himself facing an uncertain future.

Man Utd transfer decision on Marcus Rashford revealed

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Speaking on the Market Madness podcast, transfer expert Ben Jacobs has suggested that the Red Devils would still consider suitable offers for Rashford.

The forward remains under contract at United until 2028, meaning the club are under no immediate pressure to sell him.

At the same time, the Red Devils could consider letting him leave as they look to add depth and quality to their forward department in January or potentially next summer.

Rashford is currently sidelined with a hip injury and missed both of Pochettino's first two games in charge. However, the club expect him to return before the end of the month, potentially in time for the clash against Brentford.

Man Utd transfer news: Who else could leave?

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Joshua Zirkzee came on at half-time against Liverpool, but there is a strong possibility that the Dutch striker could be offloaded, with several Serie A clubs reportedly keen on his signature.

Pochettino also needs to reshape his defence, with signing a new centre-back a priority, potentially putting Lisandro Martinez's future at the club in doubt.

There are also doubts over the long-term future of captain Bruno Fernandes, who has already rejected two contract offers from the club.