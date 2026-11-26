Paris Saint-Germain may have to turn to the transfer market to deal with a problem that threatens to change Luis Enrique's plans for the rest of the season.

The injuries to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue have left the manager without two of his main options on the flanks of the attack. In that scenario, Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams appears among the names being monitored by the French club, according to Le Parisien.

At 24, the Spaniard combines speed, dribbling and the ability to play on both sides of the pitch. More than a replacement for the injured pair, he could offer Luis Enrique a characteristic that has become important to the team's attacking play: the ability to unbalance defences without depending on collective combinations.

Nico Williams offers the dribbling Luis Enrique is looking for

© Iconsport / Bruno Berreau

The importance of Kvaratskhelia and Doue to PSG is not limited to attacking output. Both offer mobility, the ability to carry the ball and the freedom to switch positions during matches. Their simultaneous absence forces Luis Enrique to find alternatives to maintain the unpredictability of a system based on constant movement.

Williams could help in that respect. His main characteristic is the ability to receive the ball wide and run at the full-back. His acceleration allows him to gain an advantage in a few metres. He also stands out for carrying the ball at speed and attacking both the outside channel and the space between full-back and centre-back.

That characteristic fits PSG's structure. Luis Enrique works with a team of fluid positions that nevertheless maintains reference points for occupying the pitch. When Kvaratskhelia moves from the left to occupy inside spaces, Nuno Mendes can advance and take over the width. The movement creates doubts for the opposition defence and allows the Georgian to take part more in build-up play from inside.

Williams could perform a similar dynamic, but with one difference: he tends to stay wider to receive the ball and exploit one-on-one duels. That would not be a problem, as it would give PSG an alternative for situations in which the opponent closes the central spaces and forces the team to find solutions down the flanks.

With the Spaniard wide, Nuno Mendes could better choose when to advance on the outside or take up inside positions. The presence of a winger capable of beating his marker without help would also open up space for runs from Vitinha, Joao Neves and the players who occupy the central area.

Williams also offers an important quality in the final third: he can cross after beating the full-back, but also cut inside and find team-mates in the box. He is not just a sprinter who takes the ball to the byline. His ability to create for others was one of the hallmarks of Athletic's 2024 Copa del Rey campaign and of Spain's Euro 2024 campaign.

Williams is not a copy of Kvaratskhelia or Doue

© Iconsport / Manu Reino/DeFodi Images

Signing Williams would not solve all of PSG's absences, because the three attackers have different characteristics. Kvaratskhelia is especially strong at carrying the ball in tight spaces and creating play from inside. Doue is more versatile, able to play on both sides and also in the middle, combining dribbling, physicality and creativity.

Williams is more vertical. He likes to receive the ball with space to accelerate and to turn seemingly controlled situations into individual duels. Rather than trying to reproduce exactly Kvaratskhelia's movements, he could offer a different way of attacking the same space.

One of PSG's strengths lies in how the team changes its way of attacking depending on the opponent. With Williams, Paris could make more use of depth and duels down the flanks, especially against defences that push their lines up to press the French side's build-up.

The Spaniard could also play on the right, although the left is his most natural position. That versatility would allow him to alternate sides with Mika Godts, as well as offering more possibilities for attacking rotations. There would be no need to tie Williams to a single flank.

There is, however, one point to consider: Williams can still improve his decision-making and finishing efficiency. His game is heavily based on dribbling and acceleration, and the individual move does not always end in the best choice. At PSG, he would have to learn to balance personal initiative with the quick combinations that characterise Luis Enrique's model.

Contract until 2035 is the main obstacle for PSG

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

If the tactical fit seems promising, the negotiation is more complicated. Williams renewed with Athletic in July 2025 until 2035, a move that ended, at least at that time, speculation over his departure to Barcelona.

The Basque club announced that the release clause had increased by more than 50 per cent compared with the previous contract. The Spanish press puts the figure at close to £76.5m (€90m).

The length of the contract gives Athletic enormous bargaining power. The club has no need to sell its main attacker and knows that PSG are looking for a solution to a problem created by injuries. If the French side really want the player, they will have to consider paying the clause in full or finding a deal that convinces the Basques.

The player's own wishes also matter. Williams has publicly shown his attachment to Athletic and said, on renewing, that he was where he wanted to be. A move to Paris could represent a sporting and financial leap, but his departure cannot be treated as automatic.

PSG, on the other hand, need to weigh up the length of the problem. The injuries to Doue and Kvaratskhelia are serious and should keep them out for much of the season, but the club does not necessarily need to sign two permanent replacements. The Le Parisien report stresses that the hierarchy has not yet decided whether it will go to the market and is also considering internal alternatives such as Senny Mayulu, Godts and Ferran Torres.

Williams would be an impact signing, able to solve an immediate need and remain important when the injured players return. But paying close to £76.5m for a player who was not necessarily in the plans before the injuries requires a very strong conviction.