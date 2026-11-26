Manchester United have now conceded the most goas, the most penalties and had the most red cards of any Premier League club this season.

The Red Devils were in action on the continental stage on Wednesday, hoping to distract themselves from the fact they are 19th in the Premier League table.

Unfortunately for boss Mauricio Pochettino, his side were held to a 2-2 stalemate by Sporting Lisbon, with that Champions League result leaving them ninth in the league phase.

The match was not without controversy considering goalkeeper Senne Lammens conceded a penalty, while Youri Tielemans was sent off late on.

Opta data reveals that among the 20 clubs in the Premier League, United have conceded the most goals (36), the most penalties (five) and have received the most red cards (five) in all competitions.

1 - Manchester United have conceded the most goals (36), the most penalties (5), and have had the most red cards (5) of any Premier League team this season. Obstacles. https://t.co/HQHnrO63V2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 25, 2026

Man United transfer news: A major defensive overhaul needed

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are both into their thirties, and both have shown that they do not have the mobility needed to play at a club with the ambitions of United.

Lisandro Martinez can be described similarly to the former two, and it would be unwise for the club to extend his contract beyond the summer.

Leny Yoro has struggled to find form since signing in 2024, while there are question marks about whether Ayden Heaven will make the grade at Old Trafford.

Diogo Dalot is a serviceable right-back, but many United supporters are worried about his long-term suitability to the role, and it is hard to see him being a starter in a successful team.

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Could Man United's defence relegate the club from Premier League?

Pochettino's side have eight points after 11 matchweeks, and a defeat in matchweek 12 against Brentford could leave them four points from safety.

Tottenham Hotspur only secured Premier League survival on the final day of the 2025-26 campaign, so there is no reason to think that a fight at the bottom is beneath United this season.

The club's entire focus ahead of January should be about signing defenders, but it is concerning that reports have suggested the Red Devils are focused on bringing in a striker, and such a move could prove to have disastrous consequences.