For the first time in club history, St Louis City can advance beyond the opening round of the MLS playoffs with a victory over Los Angeles FC on Saturday at BMO Stadium.

Game one of this best-of-three series went the way of St Louis, who hung on to a 3-2 triumph at home on Monday night.

Match preview

It was another case of too little too late for Los Angeles in game one, as they netted twice in the final 45 minutes, which was ultimately not enough.

The last six MLS goals scored by Xavi Tamarit’s men have occurred in the second half, three with fewer than 10 minutes remaining.

They enter this must-win encounter on a five-match winless run in MLS, while winning just one of their last four league games at home.

On the other hand, LAFC have only suffered one defeat in their last six league fixtures on home soil, while boasting a 100% record at BMO Stadium since the introduction of this best-of-three opening round format.

Overall, the Black and Gold have won eight playoff games at home in their history while suffering only one defeat in 11 games.

Saturday will mark the fifth time they host St Louis City with LAFC unbeaten against them at home, winning three of those matches.

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

The two-week break in between Decision Day and the start of the post-season seemed to do St Louis City a world of good.

Yoann Demet’s men looked a lot more like themselves than we had seen of late, winning a second successive MLS outing in game one after losing four in a row before that.

This upcoming match will only be their second playoff game away from home, after the club lost 2-1 at Sporting Kansas City in 2023.

Two of their last three domestic away matches ended in defeat, and this team have given up multiple goals on the road in seven MLS outings this year.

During the 2026 regular season, St Louis City failed to win four times away from home when netting the opening goal, though they only lost in one of those instances (3-2 at Minnesota United).

While they have yet to beat LAFC outside of Energizer Park, St Louis City have won their last two league games in California, defeating the San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles Galaxy during the regular season.

Los Angeles FC Major League Soccer form:

St Louis City Major League Soccer form:

St Louis City form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Zuma

Due to a pelvic issue, Timothy Tillman is questionable for Los Angeles, Jacob Shaffelburg is doubtful with a chest injury, while Thayllon and Tyler Boyd are both unlikely to feature because of leg injuries and Hugo Lloris was back between the sticks for game one.

Sergi Palencia pulled a goal back for them in St Louis the last time out, and Denis Bouanga netted a late one from the penalty spot, drawing even with Jordan Morris for the most playoff goals (11) among active MLS players.

As for St Louis, Celio Pompeu and Carlo Holse are both doubtful with knee injuries, while Roman Burki was back between the sticks in the opening game of this series.

Daniel Edelman, Jeong Sang-bin and Simon Becher all scored their first career MLS playoff goals in their game one triumph, with the latter netting with 12 minutes remaining.

Los Angeles FC possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Palencia, Porteous, Segura, Cheberko; Choiniere, Delgado; Walta, Heung-min, Bouanga; Sieb

St Louis City possible starting lineup:

Burki; MacNaughton, Baumgartl, Polvara; Wallem, Durkin, Edelman, Totland; Sang-bin, Navarro, Matan

We say: Los Angeles FC 1-1 St Louis City (Los Angeles wins on penalties to even the series at 1-1)

As poor as LAFC have been, we expect their experience in these moments to shine through in game two against a St Louis City team who might take their foot off the gas, knowing they are guaranteed at least one more game no matter what.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.